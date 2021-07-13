Cork health and safety company FSC acquired by Chris Mee Group

CMG is expecting to recruit 30-50 more highly-skilled staff following the acquisition and is expecting 50% revenue growth, at least, this year
Chris Mee, managing director of Chris Mee Group; Mairead McCarthy. general manager of The Food Safety Company; Thomas Davy, CEO of Erisbeg; Tim O’Brien, finance manager of CM Group; Mary Daly, non-executive director. 

Tue, 13 Jul, 2021 - 18:09
Geoff Percival

Cork-based business the Food Safety Company (FSC) has been acquired by Irish-owned health and safety consultancy Chris Mee Group (CMG) for an undisclosed sum.

Irish private equity group Erisbeg Partners holds a majority stake in both companies.

The purchase of FSC is the second acquisition by the Dublin-based Chris Mee Group in recent months, following the takeover of Emergency Response Training.

Based in Little Island, FSC specialises in the delivery of high-quality services in the healthcare, retail and food manufacturing sectors. 

It is a leading provider of food safety, health and safety, and hygiene compliance services across Ireland.

FSC was previously owned by well-known food safety specialist Mary Daly, who will continue to work with the company in a senior advisory role.

“By integrating our company into CMG, we will be in a better position to provide a more holistic service to our combined clients,” said FSC general manager Mairead McCarthy.

CMG is expecting to recruit 30-50 more highly-skilled staff following the acquisition and is expecting 50% revenue growth, at least, this year. 

The group is also in discussions regarding further acquisitions in the EHS – environmental, health and safety – sector.

It said acquisitions form “a major part” of its growth strategy.

Irish Life acquires Ark Life and its 150,000 life policies for €230m

