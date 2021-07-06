Cork firm secures contract for hi-tech Dubai building

Cork firm Johnson Controls has secured a contract for the fit-out of a major Dubai office development described as the world's tallest and smartest buildings.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has appointed a consortium led by Moro Hub, Johnson Controls, and Microsoft, to implement the latest digital technologies, the Internet of Things, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and smart building management tech for the Al Shera'a development.

Al Shera'a — the name is the Arabic term for sail — will be Dewa's new headquarters and is described as the tallest, largest, and smartest government net zero energy building, with net zero carbon emissions, in the world. The total energy used in the building during a year will be equal to or less than the energy produced on-site.

Johnson Controls, headquartered at Albert Quay in Cork, specialises in smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings.

The company has a global team of 100,000 in more than 150 countries, offering a large portfolio of building technology and software services.

Leader in sustainability

"As a leader and pioneer in sustainability, Johnson Controls is proud to partner with DEWA and Microsoft on the implementation of the smartest net-zero-energy government building in the world," said Johnson Controls chairman and CEO, George Oliver.

This project clearly demonstrates how our OpenBlue platform is accelerating the path to net-zero, driving green goals and reducing our customers' carbon footprint, in addition to our own.

Al-Shera’a is expected to be ready by 2023 and it will feature an array of artificial intelligence solutions across systems and spaces, including a digital concierge for every employee and visitor. It will cover 15 floors, a basement, and a four-storey car park, while the building will offer capabilities to accommodate an onsite presence of over 5,000 people.

"We work in alignment with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum,vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai a global centre for clean energy and green economy," Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, the MD and CEO of DEWA, said.