Bidding war brewing for UK grocer Morrisons

Private equity group, Apollo Global Management, is in the preliminary stages of evaluating a possible offer for Morrisons but had not approached its board
Bidding war brewing for UK grocer Morrisons

Morrisons said its board had recommended a takeover led by SoftBank-owned Fortress Investment Group that valued the firm at £6.3bn (€.7.4bn).

Mon, 05 Jul, 2021 - 15:35
James Davey

The $8.7bn (€7.3bn) bid battle for Britain's fourth-largest supermarket group Morrisons has ratcheted up with a third private equity group, Apollo Global Management, entering the fray.

US group Apollo, which last year missed out on buying Asda, the number three grocery player in the UK, said it was in the preliminary stages of evaluating a possible offer for Morrisons but had not approached its board.

On Saturday Morrisons said its board had recommended a takeover led by SoftBank-owned Fortress Investment Group that valued the firm at £6.3bn (€7.4bn). 

The offer from Fortress, along with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Koch Real Estate Investments, exceeded a £5.52bn (€6.44bn) unsolicited proposal from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), which Morrisons rejected on June 19.

Analysts have speculated that other private equity groups and Amazon, which has a partnership deal with Morrisons, could create a potential bidding war.

The interest in Morrisons underlines the growing appetite from private funds for British supermarket chains, which are seen as attractive because of their cash generation and freehold assets.

Ultimately, the fate of Morrisons will be decided by its shareholders. As things currently stand they will vote on the Fortress deal.

  • Reuters

Read More

Huge challenge for new Amazon boss as Bezos formally steps aside

More in this section

Four Courts, Dublin An Taisce fails in its latest bid to stop Glanbia building cheese factory
Lidl to invest €550m in Ireland over three years Lidl to invest €550m in Ireland over three years
Limerick-based Kirby Group announces 300 jobs Limerick-based Kirby Group announces 300 jobs
Bezos-Space

Huge challenge for new Amazon boss as Bezos formally steps aside

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices