Limerick-based Kirby Group announces 300 jobs

Kirby's Limerick headquarters currently employs over 1,200 people.
Limerick-based Kirby Group announces 300 jobs

Limerick native Ruairi Ryan, who is an Associate Director with Kirby is taking on the role of Business Unit Leader for the Munster region. Picture: Liam Burke/Press 22

Fri, 02 Jul, 2021 - 07:40
Michelle McGlynn

Kirby Group Engineering has announced significant expansion plans that will create 300 new jobs.

Recruitment is already underway for some roles with jobs to include engineering, commercial, operations and administrative staff.

The family-founded group is also looking to attract almost 100 people to be deployed across its Apprenticeship Scheme and Graduate Programme.

Kirby's Limerick headquarters, which currently employs over 1,200 people, is set to undergo a €2 million structural upgrade over the next six months.

Limerick native Ruairi Ryan, who is an Associate Director with Kirby is taking on the role of Business Unit Leader for the Munster region to lead the expansion.

The company added 200 new employees in 2020 and is predicting turnover in 2021 of €360 million.

Growth over the next year will come from the construction of new data centre projects while meeting the demands of its customer base across life sciences, industrial, commercial and energy sectors.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar said today's announcement is welcome after a difficult few months for the country.

Mr Varadkar said companies expanding and investing in Ireland is a sign of brighter days ahead.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it is a testament to the skills and talent Ireland has to offer.

Read More

Grafton shares jump on the back of its UK asset sale

More in this section

Bulmers owner C&C 'cautiously optimistic' on recovery despite delay to indoor hospitality Bulmers owner C&C 'cautiously optimistic' on recovery despite delay to indoor hospitality
Conservative Party annual conference 2018 Pub group JD Wetherspoon buys Temple Bar development site for €9m
Grafton shares jump on the back of its UK asset sale Grafton shares jump on the back of its UK asset sale
Limerick-based Kirby Group announces 300 jobs

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices