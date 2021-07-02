Limerick-based Kirby Group announces 300 jobs

Kirby Group Engineering has announced significant expansion plans that will create 300 new jobs.

Recruitment is already underway for some roles with jobs to include engineering, commercial, operations and administrative staff.

The family-founded group is also looking to attract almost 100 people to be deployed across its Apprenticeship Scheme and Graduate Programme.

Kirby's Limerick headquarters, which currently employs over 1,200 people, is set to undergo a €2 million structural upgrade over the next six months.

Limerick native Ruairi Ryan, who is an Associate Director with Kirby is taking on the role of Business Unit Leader for the Munster region to lead the expansion.

The company added 200 new employees in 2020 and is predicting turnover in 2021 of €360 million.

Growth over the next year will come from the construction of new data centre projects while meeting the demands of its customer base across life sciences, industrial, commercial and energy sectors.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar said today's announcement is welcome after a difficult few months for the country.

Mr Varadkar said companies expanding and investing in Ireland is a sign of brighter days ahead.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it is a testament to the skills and talent Ireland has to offer.