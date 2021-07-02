Grafton shares jump on the back of its UK asset sale

Shares in Irish-based building materials and DIY group Grafton jumped nearly 3.6% on its announcement of the sale of part of its traditional merchanting business in the UK.

Grafton’s shares initially jumped by over 5% on the announcement that Huws Gray — one of the largest independent builders’ merchants in the UK — has agreed to buy the business for up to £520m (€605m). That figure is better than expected, with analysts having expected a sale price closer to £400m.