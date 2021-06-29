Insurance firm Arachas acquires Hooper Dolan

Irish Insurance broker Arachas is to acquire Waterford firm Hooper Dolan Limited, in a move that will significantly extend its countrywide presence.

The company, which was acquired by international insurance group Ardonagh last year, said Hooper Dolan will be integrated into the Arachas business over the coming months.

Hooper Dolan was founded in 1978 and currently has 12 offices across the country employing more than 120 people.

Conor Brennan, CEO of Arachas, said the acquisition is consistent with plans to expand their business.

"Arachas is interested in investing in great businesses, backing their management teams to grow and develop and to create something which is sustainable for their people, their customers and for the communities they operate in," he said.

Despite a hugely competitive Irish merger and acquisition market, this transaction illustrates that with resolute commitment to clear strategic direction, there are still accretive deals to be found."

"As the principal dealmaker in this country, we will concentrate now on our integration and growth plans with our soon to be new colleagues. Our timing in shaking hands with Hooper Dolan could not have been better."

Cathal Lowe, CEO of Hooper Dolan said they had been approached for their business a number of times over the last few years. "We were confident that Arachas was the only credible acquirer. Our businesses share a strong vision, a mirrored culture and with the scale of the group we are certain they are the right owners for the next stage of our journey."

"It will also mean greater opportunities for our 122 staff in the new national and international network. We look forward to joining the Arachas family and building on our success."