Drug giant Sanofi to spend €400m a year in vaccine push

Plan aims to give it an edge in treating infectious diseases beyond Covid-19
Drug giant Sanofi to spend €400m a year in vaccine push

Sanofi is bidding to keep up in the vaccine race.

Tue, 29 Jun, 2021 - 13:27
Tim Loh and Geoff Percival

French drugmaking giant Sanofi will invest €400m a year in messenger-RNA - or mRNA - technology to give it an edge in treating infectious diseases beyond Covid-19.

The company – which has a large manufacturing presence in Ireland - is bringing together about 400 workers from Massachusetts and France as part of an mRNA “centre of excellence” focused on everything from basic research to manufacturing, it said.

Ordinarily a giant in the vaccines space, Sanofi has struggled to bring a product to market against Covid during the pandemic while upstarts BioNTech and Moderna have already inoculated hundreds of millions of people with their groundbreaking mRNA shots.

“While mRNA won’t be the solution for every infectious disease, its translation into routine prevention could have immense impact for many unmet public health needs,” said Sanofi’s Thomas Triomphe.

“It now becomes a critical new technology in our comprehensive vaccines toolbox, one which could help reinvent health protection in the future,” he said.

Sanofi’s two candidates against Covid - one of which uses mRNA technology - are still undergoing clinical trials.

With the initiative, Sanofi wants to speed up its pipeline of mRNA products being developed with US biotech company Translate Bio. 

It aims to make mRNA shots that are more stable at average temperatures and less likely to cause side effects, Jean-Francois Toussaint, head of research and development at Sanofi’s vaccines unit, said.

Sanofi expects at least six mRNA vaccine candidates in clinical trials by 2025. 

It is funding the effort by reallocating existing development money.

Sanofi employs more than 800 people in Ireland, with most of them working at its manufacturing campus in Waterford – which makes multiple products and supplies therapies to people in over 70 countries.

Its main products cover consumer healthcare needs, vaccines, and medicines for the likes of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, thrombosis and rare diseases.

Overall, Sanofi employs more than 100,000 people across facilities in 100 countries.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, mRNA technologies demonstrated potential to deliver new vaccines faster than ever before. 

"However, key areas of innovation such as thermostability and tolerability improvements will be critical to unlock the applications of mRNA in routine vaccination against a broader set of infectious diseases and across all ages," Mr Toussaint said. 

"The Sanofi mRNA vaccines Center of Excellence aims to lead the field in this next chapter of vaccine innovation,” he said.

- Bloomberg and Irish Examiner

Read More

New Cork to US sea route records five-fold increase in exports

More in this section

CRH 'actively' mulling more share buybacks  CRH 'actively' mulling more share buybacks 
File photo AIB has agreed a deal with Ulster Bank to buy about Û4.2 billion of its performing corporate and commercial loans. En Banking union urges swift completion of PTSB-Ulster Bank asset deal
Cybersecurity firm adds 75 jobs in Tipperary and Dublin Cybersecurity firm adds 75 jobs in Tipperary and Dublin
sanofi#covid-19translate bio
Drug giant Sanofi to spend €400m a year in vaccine push

Cocktail business started during lockdown secures West Cork business award

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices