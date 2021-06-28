CRH 'actively' mulling more share buybacks 

CRH had already returned $220m to investors during 2020.
CRH 'actively' mulling more share buybacks 

CRH chief executive Albert Manifold

Mon, 28 Jun, 2021 - 20:29
Geoff Percival

Shares in CRH fell nearly 3% despite the building materials giant returning more money to investors and saying it is “actively” considering more share buybacks.

The group announced the return of a further $300m (€251m) to investors via the last tranche of its latest interrupted buyback programme.

When it reported its 2020 annual results, back in March, CRH said it would recommence its buyback programme — after having paused it due to Covid-driven market volatility last year — and planned to return another $300m by the end of June.

CRH had already returned $220m to investors during 2020.

Since starting to buy back shares, in 2018, CRH has returned $2.3bn (€1.9bn) to investors.

“Further share buybacks are under active consideration,” the company said.

CRH weathered the Covid storm remarkably well last year, with earnings rising 5% to $4.6bn and group revenues only falling by 2% to $27.6bn. Pre-tax profit fell from $2.2bn to $1.7bn.

The group closed 2020 with total liquidity of $12.1bn — comprising $7.7bn in cash and $4.4bn in undrawn lending. Net debt reduced from $7.5bn to $5.9bn.

Meanwhile, Davy has raised its first-half earnings estimate for CRH by 8% to €1.92bn.

Read More

Building group CRH add firepower with 5% increase in earningd

More in this section

Cybersecurity firm adds 75 jobs in Tipperary and Dublin Cybersecurity firm adds 75 jobs in Tipperary and Dublin
FILE PHOTO AIB has confirmed it is seeking to acquire €4 billion worth of loans from Ulster Bank, and has entered into a non-bin Ulster Bank customers unaffected as AIB to acquire loans for €4.2bn
Apple seeks to extend permission for €850m Galway data centre Apple seeks to extend permission for €850m Galway data centre
crh
File photo AIB has agreed a deal with Ulster Bank to buy about Û4.2 billion of its performing corporate and commercial loans. En

Banking union urges swift completion of PTSB-Ulster Bank asset deal

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices