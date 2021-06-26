Customs-clearance software allows firm use Brexit to advantage

Timing is everything in business, which the Cantec Group has used to advantage with their latest product.

With automation an increasing commercial necessity, Cantec has unveiled a customs-clearance software, ClearanceTec, to the post-Brexit marketplace.

In reducing the processing time per individual customs-clearance declaration by up to 80%, the product is a potential game-changer for Irish exporters and clearance agents.

“As a result of Brexit, businesses, both big and small, are now facing more border formalities, and, with the addition of increased customs-clearance declarations, has presented a major challenge for Irish businesses,” says Cantec MD, Greg Touhy.

“Over the past year, at Cantec Group, we have been working to develop a software system that will allow businesses to save up to 20 minutes per individual declaration.”

A substantial increase in customs-clearance declarations is now required to export and import goods to and from the UK. In January, 1.8m customs-clearance declarations were processed, compared to the 1.6m declarations during the entire of 2020, say Revenue.

Both in Ireland and across Europe, businesses are adjusting to the changes and challenges brought by Brexit. Trading with the UK is a sizeable part of the Irish economy, and streamlining has become a necessity to ensure businesses can comply with these trade procedures.

Merger

During the dark days of the pandemic, Cantec merged with Smart Office Technology, with the joint aim of supporting clients to streamline office processes and provide customised tech solutions across communications, information management, and custom-software development.

“Our team at SmartOffice were keen to use the software engine of SmartOffice’s highly successful, accounts-payable automation solution to automate the customs-clearance process,” Mr Tuohy says.

They also worked closely with John Dawson, of Bell Transport & Logistics, a well-established customs-clearance agent in Waterford, in the development phase of ClearanceTec.

“John has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the logistics business, and has carved a niche for his company in handling customs-clearances declarations on behalf of his customer base of exporters,” says Mr Tuohy.

Businesses are continuing to adjust to Brexit, he says, with the true extent of the challenges having become more visible over the past number of months: “Already, demand is high for ClearanceTec, which directly addresses the issue of increased declarations,” he adds.

It is particularly important that we provide simple and sustainable solutions that are easily embedded in the company’s processes for many years to come.

Cantec was founded by Shay and Gráinne Touhy in 1994, with Greg joining his parents in the business a year later. After completing a science degree at University College Cork, he was coaxed into the family firm to “give it a go for a year”.

The intervening years have seen him graduate from delivery boy to an account manager and then company director. His philosophy, handed down from his father, is to ensure that customers can truly depend on the Cantec Group’s service.

Mr Tuohy became managing director in 2011, expanding the business further, with offices in Dublin, Cork, Waterford, Limerick, Galway, and Mullingar. The group has over 40 employees and plans to double its workforce by 2023.

While Cantec started out as a managed print-service provider, he pivoted the business in 2020, by joining forces with Cork-based software provider SmartOffice, providing customised tech solutions across communications, information management, and custom-software development.

“The kinds of offices people will return to, hopefully later this year, will be very different to what they left early in 2020,” Mr Tuohy says.

“It is a situation that is changing all the time, and companies that we would have had as clients for the past 25 years have experienced those changes directly.

Many people are already working remotely, and a combination of home and office working is going to become a lot more prevalent over the next six to 12 months.

If the idea of ‘the paperless office’ has been floating around for some time, this will take a definite form in the coming years.

“Definitely, and it has happened already,” Mr Tuohy says. “With the focus on sustainability, most businesses now aspire to have a paperless office and we’re effectively helping them reduce their printing output.”

Over the past five years, the group diversified into software — and the pandemic has accelerated the process of working ‘smartly’.

“One of the most important sectors for us is the education sector, particularly in recent years, where we won significant business there,” Mr Tuohy says. “And while we are looking forward to September and the return of students to schools and colleges, they will not go back to printing in the same type of volumes as when we won those tenders.”

Sustainability

To that end, Cantec, in partnership with UCC — one of the world’s ‘greenest’ universities — built a controlled print solution that achieved an impressive 36% reduction in carbon emissions and 25% decrease in waste.

Sustainability is an area where actions speak louder than words and UCC had a major print challenge.

“Some of the departments were operating almost autonomously in their procurement of devices, on very different contracts with different start dates and finish dates,” Mr Tuohy says.

“All told, you’re talking about 300 multi-function devices. But, in addition to that, there were another 500 single-function printers dotted around the place.”

Mr Tuohy and his team spent a year working with the university to decommission their current fleet of print devices, install new machines that had greater green credentials, and streamline UCC’s targets on waste.

Working with the ‘green’ requirements of his alma mater was eye-opening for him, and it changed the way he lives and runs the company.

Cantec has formed an environmental team to change their internal policies and are deploying all their vehicles to electric, with a target of 100% by 2023. They also offer discounted office space to fledgling local companies and work with the community on return-to-work schemes.

“Every day is a learning day,” says Mr Tuohy.