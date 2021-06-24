Canada Goose pledges to stop using fur after criticism

The company has received negative press for its use of coyote fur.
The apparel brand and retailer will cease the purchase of fur by the end of this year

Thu, 24 Jun, 2021 - 16:37
Matt Townsend

Canada Goose Holdings plans to stop using fur in all its products after years of criticism from animal-rights activists.

The apparel brand and retailer will cease the purchase of fur by the end of this year and stop manufacturing with fur no later than the end of 2022, the company said on Thursday.

The company has received negative press for its use of coyote fur. This move is an attempt to alleviate that taint. It also has been criticized for the treatment of the geese whose down feathers are used in its jackets.

The shares rose in early trading in New York. The stock had gained 37% this year through Wednesday.

Canada Goose becomes the latest company to move away from fur as the apparel industry grapples with concerns over animal treatment. Saks Fifth Avenue said in April that it would stop selling products with animal fur by 2023, following similar moves by department stores including Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Nordstrom.

Bloomberg

