Crosspoint investment in Cork's Everseen to fuel expansion

Alan O'Herlihy, CEO of Everseen, which develops software and artificial intelligence to monitor self-service checkouts in supermarkets. Picture Denis Minihane

Thu, 24 Jun, 2021 - 15:28
Alan Healy

Investment firm Crosspoint Capital Partners has come on board as an investor in Cork retail software firm Everseen to help it expand its operations.

Headquartered in Blackpool, Everseen develops software and artificial intelligence to monitor self-service checkouts in supermarkets detecting when items are not scanned correctly.

Its artificial intelligence visual software is used by some of the world's largest retailers including Walmart and Krogers in the US.

Terms of the deal with Crosspoint were not disclosed, but the investment will support the Cork tech firm's global expansion.

Everseen CEO Alan O'Herlihy told the Irish Examiner that after becoming a domonant player in the US, the company plans to open an office in Paris, targeting the major retailers in France and across Europe. 

Asia is also on the horizon, with plans for a significant presence there in 2021. 

"We are thrilled to have the support of Crosspoint. Their partnership will help expand our network of customers and partners, and prepare Everseen for its next stage of growth," Mr O'Herlihy said.

Greg Clark, managing partner of Crosspoint added: "We are excited to be partnering with Alan and the Everseen team to expand their impact across industries and geographies. 

"Wherever there is a process system, there is an opportunity to improve it — and Everseen is perfectly positioned to do just that."

"Everseen's technology is exactly the type of infrastructure that we expect will soon be everywhere.

Family Notices