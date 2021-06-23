Accenture creating 500 jobs focused in Cork and Munster

New roles will supprt ESP which Accenture acquired in 2009
Pictured at the Crawford Gallery, Cork were Medb Corcoran, Managing Director at Accenture Labs and Alastair Blair, Country Managing Director of Accenture in Ireland. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Wed, 23 Jun, 2021 - 06:58
Alan Healy

Accenture in Ireland is to significantly grow its operations in Ireland creating 500 jobs over the next three years, the majority of which will be based in Cork and the wider Munster area.

The new regional hub will support the growth of Enterprise System Partners (ESP), a consulting and manufacturing services provider for the life sciences industry which Accenture acquired in 2019. 

ESP is headquartered in Cork and serves clients around the globe. Accenture is also expanding its innovation capability at the Accenture Labs in Dublin and specifically in the area of quantum computing. 

“This investment to create 500 jobs over the next three years will increase the skills and manufacturing capacity in Ireland’s life sciences industry – and provide an important boost to the economy," Taoiseach, Micheál Martin said. "Accenture continues to make significant investments and is committed to creating consistently high-value jobs, particularly in Munster."

Accenture said the new roles will offer technology and industry career opportunities across a range of areas including digital supply chain, cloud and artificial intelligence. 

"Accenture is proud to build on our long history in, and commitment to, Ireland with today’s announcement of 500 new roles to add to our 5,000 strong workforce here," Alastair Blair, country managing director of Accenture in Ireland said.
"Over the last 50 years, we have seen tremendous change and growth, and these new roles are a great indicator of the direction of change in Ireland. We are committed to continuing to invest in our people who deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day. We are also committed to building Ireland’s talent base to meet the demands of the increasingly important life sciences industry.”

