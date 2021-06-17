Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Datascan, Data Edge, Each&Other, Corporate HR Ireland, Tangent and Carbery Group.

Lisa Hayes has been appointed as HR manager with Datascan, the digital document management service providers. She will provide HR support to Datascan's 50 employees in its Finglas and working remotely. She brings HR management experience across technology and hospitality sectors. She has held several senior HR roles with Tifco Ltd in the Crown Plaza Hotel’s in Blanchardstown, Dublin Airport and Dundalk. She has also worked in HR roles in the Carphone Warehouse and the National Standards Authority of Ireland. Lisa holds a degree in Human Relations from National College of Ireland, a post-grad diploma in Legal Studies from DIT, and a CIPD Certificate in Employment Relations Law and Practice, also from NCI. This is Datascan’s first designated HR role and demonstrates the company’s rapid expansion due to service demands since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Martin O’Leary has been appointed as senior account manager with Data Edge, the network and application performance management company. His specific remit is to extend telecom network management, air traffic control monitoring systems and power monitoring. His prior roles include head of enterprise solutions group Ireland at Ricoh Ireland and pre-sales technical consultant at Corrata. He holds a degree is in Engineering from Waterford Institute of Institution and a Masters in Energy Management from Dublin Institute of Technology. Martin also has extensive experience working with clients in the Telecom space during his time as Service Engineer and Solution Architect with Ericsson. His time working in Ericsson’s Product Development Unit (PDU) also involved lecturing in Dublin Institute of Technology (DIT) and Athlone Institute of Technology (AIT).

Aoife O’Dwyer has been appointed as creative director at design company Each&Other. Promoted from senior visual designer, she now takes responsibility for leading the visual direction and UI design of projects while also supporting the team through UX design, research, and validation efforts. She brings over 10 years of industry experience, specialising in digital visual and user interface (UI) design. Her focus is on leading the visual design direction of projects from concept through to final outputs and making sure the team delivers to the highest standards and quality throughout. Aoife studied Fine Art in Crawford College of Art & Design in Cork and Industrial Biochemistry in University of Limerick. She is currently undertaking the Professional Design Management Diploma run by the Design Skillnet.

Douglas Higgins has been appointed as head of sales with Corporate HR Ireland, and will work closely with founder Niall O'Connell. Douglas brings over 20 years of experience in senior business development and sales management roles. He has a background in HR and technology sectors. A graduate of the Institute of Technology Carlow, he joins the team at a key time in the company's development. Founded in 2008, Corporate HR Ireland is an Irish-owned company specialising in outsourced HR for SMEs all over Ireland, advising on strategic HR, workplace investigations, third party representation, and performance management. The company has experienced significant growth recently as companies seek to navigate their way through remote working and the challenges the past year have brought for employers.

Louise Grubb has been appointed as chair of Tangent, Trinity College Dublin’s Ideas Workspace, championing its goal to support 11,000 learners in entrepreneurship, creativity and innovation, and helping establish 500 start-ups by 2026. Louise succeeds Brian Caulfield as chair. She is CEO and founder of TriviumVet, the Co Waterford animal healthcare company which works with veterinarians globally to develop and commercialise medicines and diagnostics for use in companion animals. She has over 20 years’ experience in the pharma and life sciences industries and was a finalist in the EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards in 2016. She holds a BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics from TCD, and an MBS in International Marketing from DCU. TCD launched Tangent in partnership with Bank of Ireland in 2019.

Cormac O’Keeffe, current chair of Lisavaird Co-op, has been appointed to succeed TJ Sullivan as chair of Carbery Group, the West Cork-based international ingredients, flavours and award-winning cheese producer. A dairy farmer from Courleigh, Clonakilty, he first joined the Lisavaird board in 2006 and has held several roles. He has also been vice-chair of Shinagh Estates and a board member of Munster Bovine and the National Cattle Breeding Centre (NCBC). He holds a diploma in Environmental Science and Social Policy from UCC and is a member of the Carbery Greener Dairy Farms group. Dermot O’Leary, chair of Bandon Co-op, has been appointed vice-chair of Carbery Group. Carbery Group, formed in 1965, is owned by four Irish co-ops – Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird. It employs over 900 people worldwide.