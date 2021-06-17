Recordati — An International workforce dedicated to improving global healthcare

Based in Ringaskiddy in Co Cork since 2002, Recordati is an Italian-headquartered pharmaceutical group founded in 1926, with operations across much of the globe, including the whole of Europe, Russia, Turkey, North Africa, the USA, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, and a number of South American countries.

The group opened its plant in Ringaskiddy when it established an affiliate to start the local commercialisation of Zanidip, an anti-hypertensive drug, the active ingredient for which is produced in Cork.

From its base in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork, Recordati operates across four key pillars of activity— namely production, intercompany distribution business, the management of international business, as well as a commercial field force to cover domestic business.

Recordati has two main divisions, with approximately 80% of activity taking place in its speciality and primary care division. The remaining 20% is dedicated to providing treatments for rare diseases.

“We work in several therapeutic areas such as hypertension and other cardiovascular disorders, urology with treatments for lower urinary tract disorders such as benign prostatic hyperplasia and urinary incontinence, neurosciences with an innovative antipsychotic drug for the treatment of schizophrenia, gastroenterology, and respiratory”, explains vice-president for international pharma sales Cédric Ripert.

“We manufacture speciality products and self-medication products, and Recordati’s orphan drug division focuses on treatments for endocrine and metabolic diseases of a genetic origin.”

Sustainability and CSR

Recordati has a steadfast commitment to ensuring it plays a role in fostering a sustainable future. The group acknowledges it has responsibilities across a broad range of focus areas including patient care, people care, environmental protections, and ethical business practices.

Mr Ripert points to the group’s credentials.

“The very fact that we operate in rare diseases is a clear signal of how inclusive our approach to patient care is,” he says. “In fact, the slogan of that division is ‘Focused on the Few’, which says a lot.”

Recordati Ireland, whose products improve lives of patients in the many countries where it operates around the world.

Recordati also recognises the role it has to play in combating climate change.

He said a range of sustainability initiatives have been introduced at the Ringaskiddy site to help reduce energy consumption and emissions. Photovoltaic solar panels to provide electricity will be installed at the site this year, providing energy savings of 15% to 20% of its annual electricity bill.

In addition, charging spaces will be introduced to incentivise the use of electric vehicles amongst its employees.

The Ringaskiddy site has an excellent and long-lasting reputation when it comes to sustainability.

In 2012, the plant received the National Energy Efficiency Award promoted by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland, and in 2013 the plant was the joint winner of the European Responsible Care Award for Sustainability, awarded by the European Chemical Industry Council.

Since then, its employees have formed a local sustainability group, establishing a pollinator-friendly site, joining the National Pollinator Plan, and participating in Pollinator Week in June 2020. They also promote recycling onsite and collaborate with other companies based in Ringaskiddy to improve employee transport options.

Sarah Desmond, QC Analyst at Recordati Ireland.

The group also confirmed its commitment to sustainability issues in 2020 by taking part for the second time in the CDP Climate Change Programme.

It increased its score appreciably compared with 2019, after the company had undertaken concrete action to address climate-change issues.

Other local initiatives supported by Recordati in Cork include volunteering for an Earth Day clean-up, employees participating in Movember for the Irish Cancer Society, and the food & gift drive by St. Vincent de Paul and Cork Simon Community.

Mr Ripert said: “We have a constant focus on improving access to medical products and healthcare, in particular by expanding the geographic reach of our medicines.

“We strive to find ways to distribute products in the many countries where we can help to improve lives of patients.” He added that CSR and sustainability initiatives are in keeping with the company’s overall mission “to improve the quality of people’s lives and help them to enjoy longer, healthier and more productive lives.

“We have a duty of care and our success as a healthcare enterprise benefits not only the patients whose needs we meet, but all our stakeholders whom we serve — our customers, our shareholders, our employees, and their families.”

Recordati Ireland’s production building. The company’s employees have formed a local sustainability group, and established a pollinator-friendly site, joining the National Pollinator Plan.

Covid-19 support in the community

From the beginning of the pandemic, Recordati has supported the local communities in which it operates. It has made contributions to support healthcare facilities involved in the response to the pandemic, supporting initiatives in different countries, largely through donations of a financial nature and products.

“As an Italian company, we acted very quickly in our response to the tragic situation within the Lombardy region of Italy during the early weeks of the crisis in Europe,” said country operations director at Recordati Ireland Kevin Buckley.

Tens of thousands of products were shipped to the region to tackle the shortages of antiviral medicines and treatments for obstructive tract diseases.

Conscious that Covid-19 has increased inequalities in the socioeconomic system, exacerbating poverty and social exclusion, Recordati supported the most disadvantaged segments of the population through donations to organisations and associations.

Mr Buckley said the pandemic put into focus “just how small and connected the world really is for us, our sites, and the communities in which we operate. We are working to build a sustainable future for our people and we are in a position where we can make a positive contribution to their lives.”

Recordati’s international presence, he says, affords access to communities in several countries, and the group is taking steps to ensure a cleaner and safer world for all.

Globally, Recordati recognises the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic has had on schooling. The group joined the Bring The Laptop project promoted by the Municipality of Milan in collaboration with the Milan Women’s Centres.

It aimed to collect second-hand computers from citizens and companies and donate them to schoolchildren so that they would not miss out on their educational opportunities.

The group donated over 250 refurbished and fully functional computers to this project.

Plant utilities at the Recordati Ireland facility in Ringaskiddy, where the company has a range of sustainability initiatives to help reduce energy consumption and emissions.

Growth

During the past 10 years, Recordati has experienced high single-digit year-on-year growth. While it is a mid-sized pharmaceutical company, its diverse portfolio in different therapeutic areas and its broad geographic presence provides Recordati with a solid revenue base and resilience to geo-political and national crises.

The group is now selling its products in approximately 150 global markets, both directly and through license agreements — the group’s largest markets are Italy (19% of sales) and France (11% of sales).

Dr Michael Kilkelly, plant manager at Recordati Ireland, said: “Workforce flexibility is truly one of the greatest assets that we have here in Ireland, particularly in comparison to European countries where there is a lot more rigidity in the job market and employment law.”

Ireland, he said, also has a culture of people changing the direction of their career, which helps to develop professionals who have a broad set of skills and experience — and, by extension, create strong interdisciplinary teams that can unlock significant synergies.

“In another respect, one of the greatest advantages pharmaceutical professionals in Ireland have is the access to advice from highly experienced colleagues.

“I can pick up the phone and call three or four of my counterparts at other companies operating in Ireland for their analysis of a certain issue or solution to a particular problem and get effective answers within a single afternoon. We collaborate and work together very well, and that is very much a strength of the Irish pharmaceutical cluster, competition aside — a rising tide will lift all boats.”

A day in the life of Recordati staff

Aislinn Mellamphy, serving Recordati’s 150 territories worldwide.

Aislinn Mellamphy,

International Pharma Sales Account Manager

“Being at the heart of commercial operations for the international pharma sales division at Recordati, no two days are the same.

“In the ever changing and dynamic environment of demand planning and sales analytics, my team are constantly challenged to find innovative ways to better serve our distributors’ needs and provide high level insights that enable informative management and business decisions to be made.

“Through co-ordination of various demand management activities, we are interconnected daily with finance, legal, logistics, quality, regulatory, and production to ensure our products are ordered and delivered on time, reaching patients in over 150 territories across the world.”

Caroline Daly, who says that working with customers is the best part of her job.

Caroline Daly,

QA Specialist/ Deputy RP

“I joined Recordati Ireland in January 2020, and this was my first introduction into the pharma world. Previously, I worked in the medical devices industry and in medicinal product distribution. At Recordati, my main role is to assist in maintaining the quality system, ensuring compliance with GDP guidelines.

“A typical day can be quite varied and I can deal with anything from document review, training, audits, complaints, change control to quality and technical agreements.

“My favourite part of this job is that it allows me to work with customers, suppliers, and affiliates from all over the world.”

Margot Dunlea enjoys a wide range of challenges in her role.

Margot Dunlea,

Controller

“As Controller, my role includes responsibility for Out-Licensing and In-Licensing Activities, notably the financial management of the various product licences, which Recordati Ireland has in place with international partners in 150 global markets and with 19 affiliate companies. These licences enable Recordati Ireland to sell both its own products and those products licenced from other pharmaceutical companies to a worldwide customer base.

“In my role, I have overview of revenue at all times to ensure that the various revenue streams are correctly managed and recorded. In respect of In-Licensed products, I also manage the financial aspects of these agreements and ensure there is strict compliance with the contractual obligations. Having been in a traditional accounting background for a number of years, I particularly like this role as it enables me to regularly engage with a range of people from diverse backgrounds and cultures in local and global sales and finance teams. No two days are ever the same.”

Dusan Vucen deals with a range of countries and cultures.

Dusan Vucen,

Area Manager, Europe and Middle East

“Most of the time I work as a liaison person between partner (and market) needs and the company expectations, so that patient access to our products is not in jeopardy.

“On any given day, my main responsibilities could include project-managing a variety of internal and external assignments, and frequent negotiations with our partners on marketing, medical and commercial aspects of our cooperation.

“Aside from fundamental pharmaceutical knowledge, I would point out project management as one of the key skills for this job.

“I have a great deal of exposure to the international community.

“It can be a challenge to develop and maintain strong relationships across different countries and cultures, but it is a part of my job that I really enjoy.”

