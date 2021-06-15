Shannon-based Core Optimisation's rapid expansion targets Europe

Shannon based digital firm Core Optimisation plans to almost double in size as it expands its market position in Ireland, the UK and Europe.

The agency focuses on digital transformation strategies for firms including search engine optimisation paid search, paid social and conversion optimisation. Key clients include Failte Ireland, Press Up Entertainment Group, Expert Electrical, Louis Copeland, The K Club, Cliffs of Moher Experience, Meaghers Pharmacy Group, Compu b and Eurochange.

Core Optimisation was founded in 2015 by Caroline Dunlea and David Brett and is being supported by Enterprise Ireland as it continues its expansion in the UK mainland Europe.

This week the company announced two new senior leadership hires as part of an overall staff expansion of 13 that will bring the total number of employees to 30.

“The pandemic has affected every business in different ways but there is no doubt that the need for brands to have a coherent, strategic and easily implementable digital strategy has been amplified over the last 15 months," CEO and co-founder Caroline Dunlea said.

"We are delighted that we will have a 30-strong team at the end of the current expansion phase and key to filling these roles will be the flexible and hybrid working environment we offer. In addition to our main cohort of employees who are based in the Mid-West region, we currently have staff members based in Dublin, Galway, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom all of whom work remotely and seamlessly and will continue to do so, even post-pandemic.”

New appointments announced this week include Stephen Collins who joins as Director of Digital from Avvio and Kieran O’Brien joins the team as Director of Marketing & Communications from Irema Ireland. The company is also recruiting Project Managers, PPC Specialists, SEO Specialist, Social Media Specialists and for roles in general administration.

A Clare native and a graduate of Limerick Institute of Technology, Mr Collins held key roles with hospitality e-commerce platform Avvio and online luxury US retailer GILT. Kieran O’Brien has over 20 years marketing & communications client and agency experience having previously worked with Irema Ireland, Compu b, Grayling PR and DDFH&B amongst others. A Limerick native, he is past Chairperson of the eCommerce committee of Retail Excellence and a graduate of the University of Limerick and Fitzwilliam Institute.