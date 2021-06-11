Local authorities invest heavily in online security protection

Local authorities are investing heavily in managed firewalls, security event monitoring and alerting to support staff working remotely, says Cillian McCarthy, CEO of Paradyn.

IT and communications service provider Paradyn has won €2.8m in new IT security contracts with local authorities across Ireland over the past year. The Cork-based firm has secured new and enhanced contracts with 14 local authorities across Ireland.

Cillian McCarthy said: “It’s reassuring to see that so many local authorities across Ireland are investing in proactive and integrated security defences to protect their systems, data and people.

“With remote working and online self-service options for the public becoming so important over the past 12 months, local authorities understood that they needed to considerably improve the security protection they offer both staff and citizens.”

Paradyn has also provided local authorities with integrated network and endpoint security, and security operation centre (SOC) as-a-service.

Five local authorities have also signed up for Paradyn's new CIS Critical Security Controls service with combined deal values of over €150K. With this, they receive a recommended set of actions for improved cyber defence.

“We’re delighted that so many local authorities have turned to Paradyn to gain a more proactive and holistic approach to cybersecurity, particularly for CIS Controls which allows them to benchmark their security capabilities against global best practices.

“Over the years we have worked with many local authorities across Ireland, we value their partnerships and always deliver services that match their evolving needs. Our specialist expertise allows us to deliver high-quality managed security services, especially as we face increased security challenges due to changing ways of working and the move to online public services.”