Brown Thomas and Arnotts are reportedly up for sale in €4.7bn Selfridges deal

An unnamed buyer has reportedly made the offer for the iconic department stores
Brown Thomas and Arnotts are reportedly up for sale in €4.7bn Selfridges deal

Brown Thomas and Arnotts are reportedly up for sale as part of a deal alongside British department store chain Selfridges. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 22:00
Nicole Glennon

Ireland’s iconic department stores Brown Thomas and Arnotts are reportedly up for sale as part of a deal alongside British department store chain Selfridges.

It is understood an unsolicited approach from an unnamed buyer has offered some €4.7bn (£4bn) for the Weston family-owned chain which comprises a number of upmarket stores across the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands.

First established by Harry Gordon Selfridge in 1908, the subject of a recent ITV period drama, Selfridges was acquired by the Canadian Weston family in 2003 for £598m.

According to a report in the UK’s Financial Times newspaper, Credit Suisse has been appointed adviser after the unsolicited approach, which is at an early stage and may not lead to a transaction.

Last year, another iconic department store on Irish streets, Debenhams, went bust resulting in 2,000 job losses across the Republic.

Read More

Debenhams debacle: Reflecting on the longest industrial relations dispute in Irish history

More in this section

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
Sheffield City Centre Feature BrewDog apologises after ex-staff allege ‘culture of fear’
Morrisons financials Morrisons become the latest UK supermarket to be called out by investors over unhealthy food levels
businessretailplace: dublinplace: irelandorganisation: brown thomasorganisation: selfridgesorganisation: arnottsorganisation: debenhams
Stripe Inc. Co-Founder And President John Collison Interview

Stripe unveils new tax product built in Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices