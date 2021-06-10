Stripe unveils new tax product built in Ireland

Irish tech giant Stripe has launched a new product developed in Dublin that helps businesses automatically calculate and collect tax in more than 30 countries.
Launching the new product Stripe, which is headed by Limerick brothers John and Patrick Collison, said help with tax compliance has been a top request from their customers for years.
Stripe has already become a dominant force in the world of online payments but has been adding other products in recent months including its Atlas system to allow companies to incorporate new businesses around the world. Similarly, Stripe Tax aims to reduce the efforts required to handle global sales tax in various countries and jurisdictions.
“No one leaps out of bed in the morning excited to deal with taxes,” John Collison said. “For most businesses, managing tax compliance is a painful distraction. We simplify everything about calculating and collecting sales taxes, VAT, and GST, so our users can focus on building their businesses.”
Stripe Tax is engineered in Stripe’s Dublin HQ and has been in pilot mode over the last six months.