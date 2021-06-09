Retailer Gap set to axe 19 UK and Ireland stores

A branch of Gap on Oxford Street, central London. The retailer is to shut 19 UK and Ireland stores (Yui Mok/PA)

Wed, 09 Jun, 2021 - 13:07
Henry Saker-Clark, PA City Reporter

Gap has said it plans to close 19 stores in the UK and Ireland next month as part of a shake-up aimed to return the brand to growth.

The US-based retailer said it is proposing to close the shops when their leases end in July but did not clarify how many jobs would be impacted by the move.

It said the decision will leave it with around 50 other standalone and outlet stores, although the group said it is continuing to assess its current portfolio as part of a strategic review it started last year.

In October last year, Gap said it could potentially close all its UK, Ireland, France and Italy stores as part of the review as its responds to a slump in trading.

The company said on Wednesday that it is “keen to maintain a presence in Europe” but this could include greater focus on its online sales.

A spokeswoman for the company said: “We are proposing to close 19 Gap stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland that have leases ending at the end of July 2021.

“These leases are not being extended due to the strategic review that we have under way.”

Gap currently has outlets at Arnotts, Dundrum Town Centre and Blanchardstown in Dublin and one in Limerick's Crescent Shopping Centre.

