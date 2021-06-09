Ryanair investigated in UK over Covid refunds

The British Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said Ryanair should have issued refunds for the cancelled trips when planes were grounded due to the pandemic.
Wed, 09 Jun, 2021 - 07:39
Simon Neville, PA

Ryanair and British Airways are under investigation in the UK over whether they breached consumer laws by not offering refunds to customers for cancelled flights due to the Covid pandemic.

Investigators will be writing to both airlines and will also look at whether refunds should have been given where flights took place but non-essential travel was banned due to lockdown restrictions.

Legally, customers are entitled to a cash refund within 14 days.

The UK watchdog said: “The CMA is concerned that, by failing to offer people their money back, both firms may have breached consumer law and left people unfairly out of pocket.

“It is now seeking to resolve these concerns with the companies, which may include seeking refunds, or other redress, for affected customers.” 

CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli added: “While we understand that airlines have had a tough time during the pandemic, people should not be left unfairly out of pocket for following the law.

“Customers booked these flights in good faith and were legally unable to take them due to circumstances entirely outside of their control. We believe these people should have been offered their money back.” 

The agency added that it should not be assumed either airline has broken the law.

Family Notices