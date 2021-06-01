Former Eircom CEO leads €2.1m funding round for Cork's Getvisibility

Former Eircom chief executive Herb Hribar has been appointed Chair of Cork-based tech firm Getvisibility after leading a new round of seed funding worth €2.1m.

Mr Hribar led the round, with participation from Suir Valley Ventures, Enterprise Ireland, Smarttech247, Pires Investment and Manifold.

Founded in 2018, Getvisibility is an AI-based data discovery, classification and protection platform aimed at helping organisations discover, understand and protect sensitive data.

Herb Hribar has held the roles of Chief Executive or Chief Operating Officer at many major firms in the US and Europe, including Eircom, Kabel Deutschland Gmbh, Cablecom Switzerland, Verio and Interliant. He has also held senior roles at Ameritech and Sprint International.

Hribar said he believed Getvisibility will transform and disrupt the rapidly growing data confidentiality and protection space. "Given recent events, we are all aware of the dangers posed by cybercriminals. Getvisibility addresses these threats and enables our customers to identify and eliminate vulnerabilities before they cause harm," he said.

"With this investment, we can build on the foundation already well established to accelerate growth of customers and technology. I am also incredibly happy to be returning to work in Ireland where I feel a deep connection after my years at Eircom.”

Getvisibility’s founder Ronan Murphy said Mr Hribar's experience at the helm of some of the world’s leading Telcos and deep technical experience will be tremendously valuable to them as an organisation as they scale the business internationally.

Getvisibility was included last week in a list of the top 18 Irish startups, according to six Venture Capital firms polled by Sifted.eu