Cork AI firm adds Carlsberg and Glanbia with record revenue growth

Company already works with a number of high-profile clients such as BMW, Coca Cola and Novartis
Alan Holland CEO of Keelvar, an AI supply chain optimisation company. Picture: Victor Horgan

Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 12:13
Alan Healy

Cork artificial intelligence (AI) supply chain firm Keelvar has added food and beverage giants Carlsberg and Glanbia to its client list as it announces record customer acquisition and revenue growth over the past four months. 

The tech firm was founded in 2012 and creates software to optimise the procurement and sourcing of supplies. It already works with a number of high-profile clients such as BMW, Coca Cola and Novartis managing more than €80bn in annual spending for enterprises in all major industries.

In an update this month, the firm announced it has achieved record customer acquisition and revenue growth in 2021 securing 17 new global enterprises as customers. The most recent group span industries including food and beverage manufacturing; technology, IT products and communications; healthcare and medical supplies; diversified manufacturing; and freight and logistics services. They include Carlsberg, Lesaffre, Glanbia, Hitachi and ArcBest.

Keelvar also saw a number of existing customers expand their plans for product adoption, in addition to triple-digit growth in the number of sourcing events run on the Keelvar platform year-over-year.

“It's particularly pleasing to be winning new customers who are category leaders in their respective industries," said Alan Holland, CEO and founder of Keelvar. "From large technology giants to the world's most famous beer brand, Keelvar is supporting initiatives to create immense value and innovation for strategic and tactical sourcing activities.” 

Last June Keelvar secured $18m (€14.7m) in Series A funding to accelerate its product development and global growth announcing plans at the same time to recruit 40 new workers over two years. 

