Cork AI firm adds Carlsberg and Glanbia with record revenue growth

Cork artificial intelligence (AI) supply chain firm Keelvar has added food and beverage giants Carlsberg and Glanbia to its client list as it announces record customer acquisition and revenue growth over the past four months.

The tech firm was founded in 2012 and creates software to optimise the procurement and sourcing of supplies. It already works with a number of high-profile clients such as BMW, Coca Cola and Novartis managing more than €80bn in annual spending for enterprises in all major industries.