Tobacco giant BAT probed over covert advertising in Italy

Tobacco giant BAT probed over covert advertising in Italy

Earlier this year, BAT forecast e-cigarette and tobacco heating devices would contribute to earnings for the first time this year as more smokers switch to products perceived as less harmful in the pandemic.

Mon, 31 May, 2021 - 16:16
Giulia Segreti and Elvira Pollina

Italy's antitrust regulator has said it has launched a probe into the Italian unit of cigarette giant British America Tobacco (BAT) over alleged covert advertising of its tobacco heating product Glo Hyper on social media.

The watchdog said in a statement that three influencers who had commercial agreements with BAT invited their followers on Instagram to publish content linked to Glo Hyper, without specifying it was advertising.

It added that the Italian tax police had carried out inspections of BAT offices on May 27.

BAT Italia said in a statement that it was convinced it had acted in a correct manner and was confident the outcome of the probe would demonstrate this.

"(What happened) is a new situation, which does not fall under the authority's guidelines, where over-age followers are encouraged to post photos of their life passions, tagging Glo," the statement added.

BAT also said it would continue co-operating with the Italian regulator and provide any information requested.

Earlier this year, BAT forecast e-cigarette and tobacco heating devices would contribute to earnings for the first time this year as more smokers switch to products perceived as less harmful in the pandemic.

Read More

Teen smokers most likely to combine conventional tobacco and e-cigarettes 

-Reuters

More in this section

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
O'Connor quits Mainstream board over 'inappropriate' Africa comments O'Connor quits Mainstream board over 'inappropriate' Africa comments
Housebuilder Glenveagh says investment fund buyers are needed to boost supply Housebuilder Glenveagh says investment fund buyers are needed to boost supply
tobaccosmokinge-cigaretteplace: italyorganisation: british america tobacco
China Xinjiang Brands Under Fire

H&M to launch second-hand online clothing offshoot Sellpy in Ireland 

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices