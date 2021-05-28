Floating wind project to lift Irish green energy from zero to hero

Floating wind turbines near the decommissioned Kinsale gas field will have a critical role to play in Ireland meeting its 2030 climate change targets, says Captain Brian Fitzgerald.

Previously operational commander with Ireland's Naval Service, Capt Fitzgerald is the newly appointed director of external affairs and stakeholder liaison with Cork-based floating offshore wind developer Simply Blue Group, which also has offices in the UK and USA.

Simply Blue has signed a joint venture partnership with Shell to develop the 1GW total capacity Emerald floating wind farm off the Cork coast in the vicinity of the Kinsale gas field, which is currently being decommissioned.

Simply Blue is also developing the Western Star floating wind and wave project off West Clare. These turbines will be beyond the horizon, out of public view from the coast, but more importantly further out to sea than fixed turbines, thus capturing a stronger wind regime.

There are already a number of fixed wind farm projects operating successfully in the Irish Sea. Simply Blue Group says its floating turbines will add to Ireland's aim to capitalise on its huge green energy potential, at the core of which lie twin ethical and financial goals that Simply Blue's directors are very passionate about.

“We will have floating wind turbines on the sea to meet the Government's target of 5GW of offshore wind energy by 2030,” said Capt Fitzgerald. “The country is now at around 4.5GW of its overall target of 25GW of energy from renewable sources by 2050.

“What is certain is that floating offshore wind energy will play a big part in Ireland reaching its renewable energy targets. We have an opportunity in the current decade to build the supply chain, a route to market that would see Ireland build a renewable and sustainable future.

“Ireland has great natural advantages, the continental shelf, the second-largest natural harbour in the world in Cork and a lot of infrastructure already in place from Kinsale Gas. Ireland can be an exporter of renewable energy. We could go from being a laggard, in European terms, to becoming the battery of Europe.”

The scale of Ireland's journey into renewable energy can be measured against the 86MW of energy produced by Ardnacrusha at its creation in 1930, or 0.086GW powering the entire country. Now, 90 years later, the need has grown by multiple thousandfolds to requiring 25GW from renewables alone by 2050 to meet national climate change commitments.

Founded by Sam Roch-Perks and Hugh Kelly, Simply Blue Group's joint venture with Shell on the Kinsale project is one of numerous partnerships promoting its floating wind energy, wave energy and aquaculture projects.

Simply Blue's other partners include Principle Power, WaveVenture, Corpower Ocean, Aquatera, Trimara, SEAI and EirWind. Simply Blue is a project leader. With the Emerald project in Kinsale, it will in due course partner with one of the world's many floating wind turbine manufacturers.

Capt Fitzgerald said: “Shell is bringing three important attributes to our joint venture: a wealth of experience in floating offshore wind structures, the scale to bring the project to completion and 20 years of experience in offshore energy.

“The centre of gravity in all this is Cork Harbour's natural advantages and the history of bringing energy from this area. There is the experience of bringing energy ashore from the Kinsale gas field. Cork Harbour also already has a connection to the electricity grid with the Aghada power station.”

Simply Blue is not alone in seeing Cork Harbour's natural potential. Energy firm EI-H2 has plans for a 50MW electrolysis plant in Aghada, Co Cork, which when operational will remove 63,000 tonnes of carbon emissions each year from Irish industry and power generation.

EI-H2's €120m will will be operational before the end of 2023, creating 85 full-time direct and indirect jobs. They join rapidly growing and ambitious neighbours including Doyle Shipping Group (DSG), Green Rebel Marine and Port of Cork, all of whom will be key element of the supply chain as the renewable energy sector grows.

Meanwhile, the first steps towards launching a floating wind turbine will see Simply Blue Group go through an applications process. The Marine Area Planning Bill is currently before the Oireachtas, which is setting up the Marine Area Regulatory Authority (MARA).

Simply Blue is undertaking a survey and stakeholder engagement. It will complete an application for Marine Area Consent, then onto project planning, grid connection and project development.

“Simply Blue is involved in identifying and developing the right technology for the wind farm,” said Capt Fitzgerald. “Floating turbines are more expensive right now, but the costs are falling rapidly. By the time our project is ready, those costs will have fallen to be the same as other types of technology.

“Simply Blue remains agnostic as to who we will select as partners. Having the wind turbines over the horizon means we will be able to harness far stronger winds, which will greatly offset the costs of the floating technology.

“Ireland has a great opportunity to become a leader in this area. Simply Blue offers the opportunity to address the challenge of climate change and energy security, by harnessing the abundance of offshore wind and wave resource that Ireland possesses.

“In meeting this vital challenge, I am delighted to be able to work with south and west coast communities and stakeholders as part of a collective effort to protect our future. It is through our values of responsibility, integrity, courage, diversity and passion that we will achieve that.”

Capt Fitzgerald's naval career is a fascinating tale, one beautifully told in a May 14th interview with Fergal Keane on Seascapes, on the RTÉ Radio player.