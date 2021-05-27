Permanent TSB announces 180 new jobs

PTSB has also announced new hybrid working conditions for employees
Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 09:32
Geoff Percival

Permanent TSB has announced 180 new jobs, which it said will bolster its digital and SME growth strategy.

The jobs will be in the areas of technology, business banking, risk management and data analytics.

The move follows PTSB’s recent €50m investment in its technology infrastructure and digital capability, made on top of its current €100m multi-year investment programme.

The bank expects to benefit from a “significant” expansion in personal and business customers and services in the coming years.

PTSB has also announced new hybrid working conditions for employees. 

More than 50% of its total workforce has applied for permanent flexible working conditions.

The bank has offered job sharing, shorter working weeks and working from home – for up to three days a week – options. It is also opening new remote working ‘hubs’ for employees in Douglas, Greystones, Maynooth and Dundalk.

More in this section

