Property firm Hibernia Reit hopeful for vaccine roll-out but 'challenges' remain in office market

The boss of Dublin office and residential provider Hibernia Reit said it was increasingly hopeful that Ireland’s vaccine roll-out will get the stockmarket-listed property firm out of the Covid crisis but that “challenges” will remain for some time.

Chief executive Kevin Nowlan said it was focusing on starting developing its Clanwilliam and Harcourt office projects in the Dublin city centre in the next year and a half across schemes that will provide 539,000 sq. ft. of “clustered” office space.

The comments came after Hibernia said the value of its offices and residential blocks had fallen by an overall 4.4% to €1.42bn during the Covid financial crisis.

Hibernia Reit generates most of its rent from office multinational clients in the Dublin south docklands, in the International Financial Services Centre, and at other city centre locations, but it also has around 9% of its portfolio invested in residential blocks.

While the value of its office and industrial holdings fell, the value of its residential apartment blocks rose by 4.5%, “mainly due to yield compression driven by the weight of capital seeking investment opportunities” in the Dublin private rented sector, Hibernia said.

Property Reits – which get special tax treatment under Irish law – have been under the spotlight in recent weeks after a political furore was sparked by the activity of investment or vulture funds in buying up housing in residential suburbs for long-term rentals and effectively competing during the housing crisis for homes with first-time buyers.

Hibernia in the past has said its apartment blocks, which were completed in 2015 and in 2018, are held for long term property rental.

“With Ireland’s vaccination programme gathering pace and a government roadmap for the easing of lockdown restrictions, optimism is growing and this is starting to be seen in active demand for office space and tenant enquiries.,” Mr Nolan said.

“While the near term outlook is likely to remain tied to progress on ‘unlocking’, we are optimistic on our longer-term prospects,” he said.

Senior analyst Colm Lauder at Goodbody said it still expected Dublin office values to remain challenged in the 2022 financial year. “But with Hibernia now trading at an implied discount of -33%, one of cheapest office Reits in Europe, there is a more than adequate buffer here to provide for office market uncertainty,” Mr Lauder said in a research note.

“Given Hibernia’s operational strength, there is capacity for Hibernia to re-rate to peer multiples,” he said.