Drinks firm C&C launches €174m rights issue to battle Covid crisis as it looks to reopening of pubs and restaurants

The rights issue comes as the maker of Bulmers and Magners cider and Tennent’s beer posted an operating loss of €59.6m as sales slid to €737m for the 12 months to the end of February.

Wed, 26 May, 2021 - 10:16
Eamon Quinn

C&C has launched a rights issue to raise around £151m (€174.6m) to help cut a huge debt burden as the cider, beer and soft drinks firm said it was hopeful of getting out of the Covid-19 crisis as pubs and restaurants reopen in Britain and Ireland this summer.

The rights issue comes as the maker of Bulmers and Magners cider and Tennent’s beer posted an operating loss of €59.6m as sales slid to €737m for the 12 months to the end of February. 

It had a profit of €118.6m in the year before Covid.

Its finances had seriously deteriorated during the lockdown and the firm carried debt of €442m.

To save cash, C&C said that during the crisis it had renegotiated banking covenants, issued €140m of US loan notes, tapped savings of €18m, delayed investments, and struck agreements with the tax authorities in Britain and Ireland over payments, as well as using various government supports for 2,000 staff.

It said it had benefited in recent days from the reopening of most pubs and restaurants in the UK and noted that Irish outlets are due to start reopening for outdoor dining early next month.

“The rights issue also ensures that C&C will be positioned to emerge from the pandemic in a position of strength to execute its long-term strategy. 

"This includes further strengthening our brands and optimising our distribution system as the hospitality sector emerges from the pandemic,” the company said.

Chief executive David Forde said C&C was “confident in our business model and strategy for growth”.

