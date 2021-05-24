Domino's planning 'considerable' multi-year expansion in Ireland

Domino’s Pizza is planning to significantly expand its operations in Ireland, with its new regional boss here eyeing “considerable” growth in outlets and revenues over the next three years.

Scott Bush formally took up the role of CEO of Domino’s Ireland this month.

The newly-created position was only announced by Domino’s in March at the time of its annual results presentation.

Speaking on the back of Domino’s announcing 350 jobs across the existing outlets in its Irish business – including delivery drivers and management positions – Mr Bush said there will be “considerable” growth in the Irish operations in the next few years.

He said Domino’s will significantly grow its store numbers in Ireland this year “and every year after”.

Domino’s has 85 outlets on the island of Ireland, 56 of which are in the Republic. The fast-order restaurant chain already employs around 2,000 people across Ireland.

Without giving specific numbers for how many new outlets Domino’s might open, Mr Bush said the company is looking to accelerate growth in Ireland over the next two-to-three years.

He said all of Domino’s Irish-based franchisees – whose estates range from three to 30 shops – are keen to open more outlets.

Mr Bush – who was formerly Domino’s operations director for the UK and Ireland – said the growth will come mainly from existing franchisees.

Mr Bush said Ireland has proven a “successful and very good market” for Domino’s, over the past 30 years.

Domino's is in the process of selling its operations across mainland Europe in favour of focusing solely on the UK and Ireland.

He said the growth strategy for Ireland will include further regional expansion, improved levels of local sourcing of ingredients, a more innovative menu, quicker delivery times and a stronger targeting of off-peak time sales.

A new supply chain facility is due to open in Naas later this year.

Domino's Ireland generated revenues of £26.8m (€31m) last year, down slightly on the previous 12 months.

However, performance was helped by the fact it managed to remain open for delivery services through the pandemic.

Mr Bush said the next few years are about building on that momentum.