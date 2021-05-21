Business Movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with MTU, Ag Eisteacht, ASAI, Compass Group, National Biodiversity Forum and Nestlé Ireland.

Dr Seán McSweeney, the head of Department of Computer Science at Munster Technological University, has been appointed as a board member at it@cork, the not-for-profit, independent business organisation, representing the interests of the IT industry in Ireland. He will guide and support the association. He has been in his current role with MTU since September 2020. Before that, he was a lecturer in MTU's Department of Computer Science since September 2014. He brings vast technical experience and skills in in pen testing, digital forensics, incident response, embedded C, C++, robotics and WSNs. He has also led broadband acoustic resonance dissolution spectrometer research. He holds a BSc (Hons) in Electrical and Electronic Engineering, an MSc in Mechanical, Process and Automation Systems, and a PhD in Electrical and Electronic Engineering, all from UCC.

Michelle Cogan has been appointed as marketing and office administrative executive with Ag Eisteacht, the Cork-based charity which trains frontline practitioners in healthcare, social care and education. She will manage the charity’s social media channels and marketing. She was previously festival manager for Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival, working on festival planning in 2020 during Covid restrictions. Before that, she was an internal communications specialist with call centre Voxpro in Cork. As secretary and subsequently chair of Voxpro’s CSR committee, she managed two charity partnerships, as well as increasing staff engagement with CSR across the organisation. Ag Eisteacht helps frontline practitioners to take a relationship-centred approach in their work through training, advocacy, collaboration and evaluation. Michelle is currently completing a Level 8 Certificate in Digital Marketing at Munster Technological University.

Brian O’Gorman, a corporate partner at law firm Arthur Cox, has been appointed as the incoming chairperson of the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland's complaints committee. He will chair a panel of experts adjudicating any advertising complaints submitted by the public. A former managing partner at Arthur Cox, 2011-19, he previously worked in London and Hong Kong with law firm Slaughter and May and with a leading international investment bank. He will replace the outgoing chair, Prof Bairbre Redmond, who is stepping down in June after 17 years. He is on the advisory council of the Board Diversity Initiative, a former council member of Dublin Chamber and a former director of Enactus Ireland, the empowerment group for third level students. Brian is a graduate of Trinity College Dublin.

Deirdre O’Neill has been appointed as managing director of foodservice business Compass Group Ireland. She joined the company in 2016 as marketing director and became its future food offer director earlier this year. She succeeds Chris Chidley, who has been promoted to chief growth officer for Compass Group UK & Ireland; he also retains the role of chairman of Compass Group Ireland. With Compass Group, Deirdre has led the strategic development and launch of Copper Pan Kitchen in Ireland, the central production kitchen for fresh delivered meals; she was also involved in the integration of the Feedr app into the Dublin market. Deirdre previously held marketing roles in leading FMCG companies, including Kildare-based O'Brien’s Fine Foods and Carroll's of Tullamore, as well as with HMV Ireland Xtravision. She is a graduate in business studies from GMIT and has a Masters in marketing from NUI Galway.

Prof Tasman Crowe, UCD, has been appointed as the new chair of the National Biodiversity Forum, tasked with monitoring progress on the implementation of the National Biodiversity Action Plan and funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. He takes over the role from Prof Yvonne Buckley. A marine ecology specialist, Prof Crowe is the director of the Earth Institute at University College Dublin. He was the chair of the Marine Protected Areas advisory group and lead author of the ‘Expanding Ireland’s Marine Protected Areas’ report. He has been a member of the National Biodiversity Forum since 2017 and, prior to that, a member of the National Biodiversity Platform since 2009. He was co-chair of the European Marine Board working group on ocean observation and was President of the European Marine Biology Symposium 2016-2019.

Moira FitzGerald has been appointed as head of sales with Nestlé Ireland, leading the commercial function for its portfolio of confectionery, beverages, food, nutrition and pet care products. With almost 20 years’ experience in food and drinks, Moira joins Nestlé Ireland from her previous role as sales director with Mars Ireland, where she led the commercial strategy the across chocolate, gum petcare and food categories. Prior that she was marketing director at Mars and Wrigley business director. Moira holds an Master of Business Studies from DIT and a degree in Business Studies, specialising in Marketing, from WIT. Originally from Dundrum, Co Tipperary, she now lives in Greystones, Wicklow. Nestlé has a manufacturing site at Askeaton, Co Limerick. Nestlé employs over 800 people in Ireland.