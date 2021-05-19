Family supermarket's €20m spend with Irish suppliers

Family-owned Galway grocery chain Joyce’s Supermarkets has spent €20 million on Irish product lines in the past year
Family supermarket's €20m spend with Irish suppliers

Patrick Joyce, Pat Joyce and Aisling Joyce of Joyce’s Supermarkets in Galway. The independent grocer has spent €20 million on Irish product lines in the past year.

Wed, 19 May, 2021 - 16:48
Joe Dermody

Galway-based independent grocer Joyce’s Supermarkets spent €20 million on Irish product lines in the past year, in a continued effort to support local producers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over this period, Joyce’s Supermarkets has supported over 140 Irish producers in total. In addition to this, ten new producers have been added as suppliers in a six-month period  and as a result, Joyce’s Supermarkets has introduced over 60 new product lines to its ten stores across County Galway.

Among the new suppliers are NutShed, Irish made peanut butter; White Mausu peanut, sesame and chilli sauces; and Circle of Light green coffee range.

Pat Joyce, managing director of Joyce’s Supermarkets, said: “Over the past year, we have worked closely with local and Irish producers to continue to deliver high quality products for our customers, and have spent €20 million securing Irish produce for our ten stores. 

"Our new Irish suppliers have been carefully chosen by our buying team with the needs of our customers in mind and with the aim of expanding our Irish product offering. During the Covid-19 pandemic, we have received a positive response from customers to the new products, as consumers have made an increased effort to support local."

Existing Irish suppliers in Joyce’s Supermarkets include Butlers Bakery, Beechlawn Organic Farm, Harvest Moon Foods and Glenilen Farm.

Pat Joyce added: “We have worked with over one hundred Irish businesses in the past year, with new and existing producers, and we look forward to continuing this throughout 2021 and beyond. Supporting other Irish businesses is a key priority for Joyce’s Supermarkets. This has been more important than ever over the past 12 months, which has been a difficult period for so many home-grown businesses.”

Joyce’s Supermarkets operates ten supermarkets in Galway, with branches in Headford, Knocknacarra, Athenry, Tuam, Inverin, Ballybane, Fr.Griffin Road, Doughiska, Oranmore and Oughterard. With a strong emphasis on providing quality, locally sourced and competitively priced goods, Joyce’s Supermarkets employs over 500 people throughout their stores in Galway.

More in this section

File Photo Ryanair has reported a record annual after-tax loss of Û815m today after Covid-19 restrictions forced it to scrap ove Ryanair notches first court wins in fights against EU Covid-19 aid for weaker rivals 
Peranent TSB Interim Results 2020 Permanent TSB chief sees 'complex' Ulster Bank deal by year-end at earliest
Watch: The international firms shortlisted for the Cork Chamber Company of the Year Awards Watch: The international firms shortlisted for the Cork Chamber Company of the Year Awards
#familybusiness
Family supermarket's €20m spend with Irish suppliers

Kilmore Seafood to cease trading with 32 jobs at risk

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices