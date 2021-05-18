Cork business services firm announces significant expansion creating 120 jobs

Andy Mackin, Mackin Group CEO and Fiona Donnelly, Mackin Group COO announcing the creation of 120 jobs over the next 18 months. Picture: Darragh Kane

Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 07:50
Alan Healy

Business service provider the Macking Group is to significantly expand its operations across its global footprint with plans to create 120 jobs over the next 18 months. 

The company's Cork headquarters and Dublin office will account for 45 of these roles, with the remainder of roles to be generated at offices in Singapore, Shanghai, North America and the UK. 

Through Mackin Talent and Mackin EHS, the company delivers talent management solutions and environmental health and safety services globally. Mackin currently employs 145 people across their 18 offices in Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region. 

The new high-level roles are being created to support Mackin’s expanding client base in the tech sector, specifically in the social media space, software as a service, medtech and emerging technologies such as virtual reality and augmented reality.

Founded by Andy Mackin in 2004, the company’s turnover reached €17m in 2020 and its customer base has grown by 50% in the last three years. As a result, the company has opened a further six international offices in the last nine months, with Singapore just opened in the past month. Two further offices are expected this year in Colorado in the US and Sydney, Australia.

“Over the past few years we have seen substantial growth across both sides of our business. In Ireland alone, we have almost doubled in size every year for the last three years," Mr Mackin said.

"During the pandemic, we saw an increase in demand for both talent management and environmental health and safety services. How and where we work has changed fundamentally, with the long-term impact on the talent pool and the return to the physical office yet to be fully realised. Mackin is uniquely placed to respond to these demands, guiding our customers both in Ireland and overseas."

An Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD said: “It’s fantastic to see an Irish company doing so well and I congratulate the team at Mackin on this expansion which will see 120 new jobs created, 45 of which will be based in Cork and Dublin. Mackin’s success demonstrates the potential of Irish-based companies to grow vibrant, international teams, while retaining and expanding at home. I wish the team the very best of luck with their plans.” 

