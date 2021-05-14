Kerry Group eyes wider share of €30bn Australian food market with expansion

Kerry Group is strengthening its hand in the Australian and New Zealand markets.

Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 17:46
Geoff Percival

Kerry Group has moved to significantly increase its presence in Australia's Aus$50bn (€32bn) food and beverage market, by establishing a food technology and innovation centre in Queensland.

The new facility will act as Kerry’s headquarters for both Australia and New Zealand and is aimed at increasing the Irish food, ingredients and nutrition group’s capacity to drive food innovation in the region. 

It will also allow for a reduced time-to-market for new product development.

Kerry Group’s existing Australian facility – in Sydney – will remain and retain a specialist R&D centre.

Kerry’s general manager for Australia and New Zeland Christine Giuliano said the investment and expansion will support regional industry development.

“This investment [supported by the Queensland Government’s Advance Queensland Industry Attraction Fund] will pave an economical and efficient path for commercialisation of new products, and focus on Kerry’s global innovation initiatives in health and wellness, sustainability, convenience, affordability and premiumisation, allowing regional businesses to connect and access the global market by leveraging the Kerry brand,” she said.

"It will bring the benefits of our global technologies to local food and beverage producers," she said.

