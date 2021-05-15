Cork firm on track for success in spite of Arctic chill

Extreme weather conditions come as part and parcel of the daily challenge for Mainline in its latest construction project in Scandinavia.

Having just signed a €10m-plus contract to provide power and communication infrastructure to a major 137 turbine wind farm project in Northern Sweden, much of the work will be carried out in near Arctic conditions for extended periods of the year.

The project at Europe’s largest onshore wind farm in the Markbygden Cluster will involve the installation of over 350km of power and fibre optic cabling.

The Cork headquartered company is also engaged in a second Swedish project at the Hästkullen wind farm in the Nysäter wind park, installing cable to 73 wind turbines.

“Things outside of our control often impact us, and we must deal with them and still deliver,” CEO of Mainline, Jamie O’Rourke, explains of the extreme climatic conditions.

On the Hästkullen project, the construction programme changed from predominantly summer work to the majority of the project having to be completed during the winter period, which in northern Sweden runs from November to April.

“When you are digging and blasting rock across mountainous terrain for almost 100km of trench, it can be a logistical challenge, for sure.

"Then throw in two meters of snow on frozen ground, and you can see some of the complicated obstacles we faced.”

He credits a great team on the ground and finding the right local partners as key to the successful outcome:

“Developing and maintaining strong relationships is a vital part of Mainline’s culture, enabling us to deal with difficult situations in a very challenging environment successfully.

"These strong relationships enabled us to deliver a completed project to another satisfied client, and to now move on to our next project in Sweden.”

North Runway project

Mainline is also the lead electrical contractor in the new North Runway project at Dublin Airport, an element of national infrastructure that will significantly increase the capacity of the airport.

Work includes over 340km of primary runway cable, instillation of aviation lighting and signage.

“The North Runway is definitely one of the more complex projects we have undertaken, with the challenge relating to the number of moving parts outside of our direct control,” Jamie says.

"Essential aspects of the project, such as design and access to the different areas of the site, are not within our direct control.

"On a project of this scale, elements can become ‘fluid’ for various valid reasons, and this can have knock-on effects, for example, in the procurement of materials.”

Now close to successfully completing this project, the key is always in managing risk, he points out:

We do this by having open and honest conversations and working in collaboration with all involved to find the best solution.

Mainline’s tactically advanced approach gives it a competitive edge — particularly on large scale projects with multiple moving parts and interfaces.

“The question becomes one of risk and, in particular, managing risk, often in what could be considered a chaotic environment.

"In simple terms, systems and processes coupled with key performance indicators all supported by the necessary software, enable us to monitor this risk and identify any potential issues well in advance.

"It’s basic but essential — identify an issue early, then taking action as close to the issue as possible, can significantly reduce the impact.”

Digital transformation

Mainline’s operational ethos of continual improvement includes an ongoing supplementing of its system and process via a company-wide digital transformation programme, supported by Enterprise Ireland.

Strategic acquisitions are another important element of Mainline’s success, and an ongoing process when opportunities present.

“Acquisitions have proved a significant part of our success to date, and without giving too much away, we have a couple of irons in the fire at present that may come to fruition over the next 12 to 18 months,” Jamie says.

“For us, the ‘fit’ culturally and strategically is critical, and as we have done in the past, it is better to pass on some opportunities if the ‘fit’ doesn’t feel right.”

One thing of which he has no doubt is the perfect ‘fit’ of Cork as the location for Mainline’s headquarters.

I love Cork and feel very fortunate to live with everything it has to offer on its doorstep.

“I have lived in Cork for over 20 years and have seen it grow into a multicultural city of international significance.

“After all, Cork is the second-largest English-speaking city in the European Union.”

In addition, Cork gives the company an advantage over other locations in attracting and retaining the right talent to enable Mainline grow and thrive into the future.

“There is significant expertise among Cork’s diaspora. They are well aware of everything Cork has to offer, and many of them are looking to return home. For many of them, we can provide that opportunity, and it’s great to be able to do so.

“In the broader context, we also have offices in Dublin and Kerry, as well as internationally. Given the type of projects we deliver, a lot of our interaction is ‘remote’ — this is now a proven way of working for most of us due to Covid.”

In Mainline, it is very much about getting the right people on to the team.

We need to offer flexible solutions to all team members, regardless of where they are based.

"From a business opportunity perspective, one of the key areas of growth we are experiencing domestically is Solar Power, and Cork is located strategically within the area of primary solar focus.”

Having grown up in a business household — Jack O’Rourke’s bar in Abbeyfeale — Jamie was witness to commercial life lessons from an early age.

“Perhaps my enduring life lessons were learnt from my parents during many years behind the bar counter and on the bookmaking circuit as a youngster with my dad” — the late Jack O’Rourke.

“In the bar, we learned to always ‘picture yourself outside the counter looking in’. Essentially look through your customers’ eyes, and engaging genuinely with people.

Attention to detail

"The attention to detail and ‘always on’ nature of bar work was fundamental in developing a solid work ethic in all the young O’Rourkes.”

Also, on the bookmaking circuit with his father, Jamie learnt a lot about the business of risk and focusing on the numbers.

“In our house, no job was considered too big or too difficult, and I remember spending a week in Dingle in my early teens, working in my dad’s betting office on my own. After that, no challenge was or is too big.”

Looking to the future and the planned growth of Mainline, Jamie sees the company as achieving a €100m plus turnover by 2030, firmly established in international markets, and a market leader in Ireland.

“Turnover is vanity, profit is sanity, but if you do it right, one follows the other.

"We will still be delivering projects that matter, positively impacting clients and communities worldwide through the design and delivery of energy and utility infrastructure.”