Cork-based Mainline secures second wind farm project in Sweden worth €10m         

Power and utility infrastructure firm Mainline said it has secured a further contract worth €10m to supply services to a wind farm of 137 turbines in the north of Sweden.

The Cork-based firm will work on the latest phase of the so-called Markbygden cluster which is the largest single collection of onshore turbines in Europe.

The contract involves design work as well as installing 350Km of cables in 18 months in harsh working conditions and was won against tough competition from international suppliers, it said.

"We have just completed a smaller wind farm project inside the Arctic circle in Sweden, and this latest contract is our second significant project win in Sweden," chief executive Jamie O'Rourke said.

Best known in Ireland for its work on water infrastructure and metering and at Dublin Airport, the Irish-owned firm is completing a similar contract in another huge wind farm in northern Sweden called the Nysäter wind park.

The company came out of the Telecom Eireann Services Limited, or TESL, over 20 years ago and has gone through a number of owners since then.

Meanwhile, Danish power firm Obton will create 2,000 jobs over five years across a number of solar power sites in Cork, Galway, Longford, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, and Wexford, its Irish partner Shannon Energy has confirmed. It plans to start building next month at Horsepasture in Clonmel.

The Danish firm, in which equity fund FSN Capital owns a 45% stake, secured a contract to build 11 solar energy projects under Ireland's Renewable Electricity Support Scheme with its partner Shannon Energy.

Separately, the IDA will support 185 jobs across a number of start-up firms in Shannon, Galway, Dundalk, Cork, and Dublin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said. The Cork start-up involves Ellab creating 20 jobs in Cork.