Holiday giant TUI expects tourism bounce, but remains financially unstable

Holiday giant TUI has said it is more optimistic about a European tourism rebound, spurred by looser travel curbs and diminishing rates of Covid infection, even as it signalled potential turbulence in the months ahead.

The world’s biggest tour operator said a pick-up in demand is “clearly evident,” with reservations doubling in April.

Still, the company now sees revenue declining in its financial year, which runs to the end of September, after a delayed start to the summer season.

TUI is counting on a surge in bookings to revive cash flows after suffering a €1.3bn loss in its first half.

Chief executive Fritz Joussen said a reopening of leisure travel from the UK will help but does not go far enough, while the company could face challenges refinancing some €4.6bn in debt maturing in 2022.

TUI said its solvency could be jeopardised if it cannot obtain further debt-covenant compliance suspensions for a test period ending September 30, while loans from Germany’s KfW fund and revolving credit facilities will also have to be refinanced in the following year.

There is risk that “an extension of the existing financing or further government support measures will, therefore, be necessary”, it said.

Confidence in a travel revival has been partially rekindled by Britain’s move to restore foreign holidays from next Monday following the success of its Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The EU is trying to get its vaccine passport system running by the end of June, prompting TUI to stand by plans to offer 75% of its 2019 capacity in the peak months of July through September.

Meanwhile, Irish Ferries owner Irish Continental Group has said it has seen an 11.4% year-on-year increase in container freight volumes in the year to date, with total revenues in its container and terminal division up almost 12% to €56.4m.

ICG’s total revenues for the year to date stand at €89.3m, flat on the same period last year. Predictably, due to Covid's effect on overseas travel, revenue from the Irish Ferries business fell 9.4% to just over €37m.