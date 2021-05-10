Whitegate power station to remain offline until the end of the year

Bord Gáis Energy’s Whitegate power station is not expected to return to service until the end of the year.

The gas-fired 445MW power plant is located in Cork Harbour close to the Whitegate oil refinery.

When operational Bord Gáis said the facility can power up to 400,000 homes. In December, technical problems forced the shutdown the plant which is operated by multinational GE.

Bord Gáis Energy notified the wider energy market that the power station would remain offline until the end of June.

However in a trading update today, ahead of its AGM, Bord Gáis Energy's parent company Centrica said the power station is not expected to return to service until the end of this year.

A spokesperson for Bord Gáis Energy told the Irish Examiner that the cause of the shutdown is still under investigation.

"On Wednesday 2 December 2020, the Bord Gáis Energy owned Whitegate power station in Cork experienced a forced shutdown. The cause of the shutdown is under investigation and we are working to return the power station to service as soon as possible."

"We have notified the market of our expectation to be offline until 31 December 2021," the spokesperson said.