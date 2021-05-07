Sudocrem production plant in Ireland is to shut with the loss of more than 100 jobs

Staff at the Sudocrem plant in Baldoyle in Dublin were informed yesterday that the facility is to close with production of the iconic nappy rash ointment moving to Bulgaria.

It is understood that approximately 110 jobs will be lost following the decision by Sudocrem's parent company Teva Pharmaceuticals. The facility is to shut in 2023.

In a statement, the company said it had met with employees at the Baldoyle plant yesterday to inform them of the proposed closure of the site, as part of a wider programme to optimise its global manufacturing network.

File picture of the Sudocrem production line in Baldoyle, Dublin.

"We know that this news is disappointing for many, but we’ll do everything we can to support all our affected employees throughout this process."

"We’ll continue to have a strong presence in Ireland through our respiratory manufacturing plant in Waterford in addition to our commercial activities, and we remain fully committed to the Irish market.”

Sudocrem was developed in 1931 to treat nappy rash by Dublin pharmacist Thomas Smith. In the 90 years since, the formula has remained unchanged and 34.4 million pots are sold worldwide every year in over 50 countries.

Each tub is made in Baldoyle. While still advertised as a nappy rash cream, Sudocrem has a host of other uses and can be used to treat other skin conditions and is also effective as a moisturiser. Its popularity in recent years has grown significantly outside Ireland. Earlier this year, singer Madonna posted a selfie at her home with the iconic Sudocrem pot spotted on the shelf behind her.