Glanbia shares surge on revenue growth and upbeat earnings outlook

Shares in Glanbia jumped by more than 5% after the dairy and nutrition group posted its strongest quarterly revenue growth for a number of years and gave a positive earnings outlook for this year as a whole.

The Kilkenny-headquartered global food, ingredients and flavourings giant — which makes a range of things from Avonmore milk and Kilmeaden cheese to various protein shakes, bars and weight-management products — said group revenues grew by a better-than-expected 10.5%, in the first quarter, on a year-on-year basis.

It marks the first time in a couple of years that Glanbia has generated double-digit revenue growth in a single quarter.

On the back of that growth, Glanbia has put more positive specifics on its full-year growth expectations.

It now expects full-year 2021 adjusted earnings per share growth to be at the upper end of its previously guided range of 6%-12%.

"The strong first quarter gives us confidence for the remainder of the year", said Glanbia's group managing director Siobhán Talbot.

Glanbia’s good start to the year was mainly driven by strong demand for its Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN) products in North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

GPN produces Glanbia’s range of fitness-focused protein products and its SlimFast weight management brand.

Revenue was also boosted by a strong performance in the Glanbia Nutritionals ingredients business.

“Globally, as we emerge from the pandemic; health, wellness and nutrition are prominent consumer trends," Ms Talbot said.

"While the strong underlying demand for Glanbia's health and wellness-focused portfolio is continuing into the second quarter we remain vigilant to the continued volatile and disruptive potential of the Covid-19 pandemic."

She said the nutrition-based divisions should deliver good revenue growth if restrictions continue to ease.