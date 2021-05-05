Hertz car rental firm chooses buyer to take it out of US bankruptcy with €5bn valuation

Hertz car rental firm chooses buyer to take it out of US bankruptcy with €5bn valuation
Wed, 05 May, 2021 - 16:24

Hertz Holdings said a proposal from Knighthead Capital and Certares to buy the car renter out of bankruptcy in the US was superior to an existing offer from a rival investor group.

The decision further escalates the brawl to own Hertz as travel rebounds and means the company’s current reorganisation sponsor, a group led by Centerbridge Partners, would need to counter with an updated plan of their own to stay in the running to acquire the car renter.

If the company receives further proposals from either group that meet its qualifications, Hertz would hold an auction on May 10, according to a statement Wednesday. 

Centerbridge has until May 7 to submit a counter-offer which would kick off the auction process. The Knighthead bid assigned Hertz an enterprise value of $6.2bn (€5.1bn), paid debt holders in full and offered shareholders cash. 

Meanwhile, General Motors posted far stronger-than-expected first-quarter profit despite a global semiconductor chip shortage as it held down costs and focused on high-margin pickup trucks and SUVs.

The Detroit car maker also said its full-year pre-tax profit would come in at the high end of its forecast. 

Read More

United Oil and Gas shares jump on commercial find in Egypt 

Bloomberg and Reuters

More in this section

ITV financials ITV and DHL owner post-Covid recovery in revenues 
Dealz discount store owner seeks to raise €1bn in new shares debut    Dealz discount store owner seeks to raise €1bn in new shares debut   
Frasers Group financials Debenhams reveals closing details for final 49 stores 
bankruptcycar rentalorganisation: hertz
Boohoo financials

New Debenhams owner Boohoo posts 37% jump in profits amid online surge          

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices