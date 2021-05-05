Dealz discount store owner seeks to raise €1bn in new shares debut   

Troubled retail group Steinhoff is looking to raise as much as €1bn by listing its European retail arm Pepco in Poland, capitalising on increased demand for discount goods amid the coronavirus crisis.

Pepco in turn owns the Dealz-Poundland discount stores in Ireland, including around 100 outlets in the Republic and 33 in the North, where it also sells its Pep&Co clothing range against rivals such as Primark-Penneys.