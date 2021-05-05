Watch: The Cork SMEs shortlisted for the Cork Chamber Company of the Year Awards

Granite’s rapid expansion to continue to the UK and US

Granite is a digital transformation agency offering, web development, digital marketing, managed support and hosting services.

With 65 digital professionals, Granite is the largest independent Irish-owned agency in the country, headquartered in Cork with offices in Dublin, Galway, and Belfast.

Its 1,400 customers include many of the largest companies in Ireland.

Granite uses a range of digital technologies to create or modify customer experiences, cultures, and/or business processes, to meet and exceed the fast-changing commercial and behavioural environments.

The company was founded in December 2008 as an online marketing agency and has grown steadily over the past decade.

It has grown significantly since then and now works with some of the largest companies in the country. Granite counts Pepsi, CRH, Bank of Ireland, UCD, Enterprise Ireland, Shannon Airport, Pfizer, and Dalata as some of their customers.

They have successfully delivered large programmes of work for organisations such as Audi AG, Bon Secours, and Dublin Bus who they advised on their digital transformation strategy to 2025.

Web services is a very fragmented with a large number of small companies.

The number of small players has given Granite the opportunity to acquire companies to add to its client list and to its overall skill sets.

The company has acquired more than 10 businesses in the last 11 years. Starting with its first acquisition of the Web Development business of Digital Crew in Cork in 2011.

Granite has strong customer retention of more than 90% and actively work with clients on enhancing their own business models.

Its strategy involves continued investment in employee growth combined with an active pipeline of potential web development company acquisitions both here and abroad.

Similar to other businesses it has had to meet the challenge of Covid-19.

The business has enabled remote working for its entire team with meetings moving to video conferencing and created new internal mechanics to keep staff engaged.

Looking to the future, Granite is eyeing expansion to the UK and the US over the next three years and the addition of new digital services in analytics and artificial intelligence.

Co-founder and CEO Conor Buckley said they were honoured to be shortlisted in the Company of the Year Awards.

“We believe that digital can unlock the true potential of businesses.

“Our team works hard every day to transform our clients’ digital experiences, brands and marketing.

“We have grown from a small agency in Little Island to the only agency in Ireland with Cork, Dublin, Galway, and Belfast offices.” “Being recognised side by side with other great Cork companies cements the achievement and gives us one more reason to celebrate,” he said.

Crowleys Opticians eyeing expansion across the country

Already operating in a hugely competitive environment, Crowleys opticians have faced down the current challenges to rebrand and expand their business.

Conor Crowley and some of the Crowleys Opticians team outside their Grand Parade store.

The family-owned firm also has firm eyes on the future with plans to further expand across the country.

The business is owned by Barry O’Driscoll with Conor Crowley as Chairman, Paul McSherry, and Grainne Maguire as directors.

It operates primarily in Cork City, with other stores in Carrigaline and Ballincollig and has also expanded to Newbridge, Kildare.

Their venture to Kildare is the first step of a plan to grow to a Crowleys store in every major city across the country over the next number of years. This is an ambitious plan for future growth as Crowleys operate in a hugely competitive market.

The arrival of large multiples like Specsavers and Vision Express in the 1990s changed the optical landscape in Ireland forever.

Many independent opticians tried to complete, but were eventually consumed by the larger businesses.

Crowleys have shown there is still space in the market for a family-owned optician which is focused on the quality of optical services.

Despite the challenges faced by all businesses over the past year, Crowleys has grown, doubling the size of its business increasing from two stores to four while tripling the facilities within its flagship Grand Parade store.

Crowleys have also overhauled its digital presence, with a new website and social media strategy, and developed new products and services, such as a unique workplace eye testing service.

In addition, they have rebranded to create a cool, calm, and contemporary store experience reflecting their increased confidence.

Crowleys is the only optician in Ireland to offer full eye testing in workplaces.

Many can do screening tests, but Crowleys provide a full eye health test to employees while they work, a service they have perfected over the past five years and plan to expand further into the future.

Crowleys are also working with the HSE to offer services to the health system in a bid to alleviate the waiting times for patients on the public system.

The delays as a result of Covid mean many people are going without eye health care, and opticians argue they can be part of the solution.

This has all been achieved in the face of Covid restrictions that has seen their outlets closed for 14 weeks in the past year.

“We’re delighted to be in such great company as a finalist in this year’s Cork Chamber awards,” chairman Conor Crowley said.

“We entered the competition as a way of recognising our team for all the hard work they’ve put in, and to celebrate the change we’ve implemented over the last number of years.

“Despite unprecedented trading difficulties, we’ve worked hard to use this time to focus on improving our service and growing our business.

“This recognition means everything to a small family business like ours.”

2020 Glazing plays its part in transforming Cork City’s skyline

Ballincollig company 2020 Glazing provides a full range of specialist glazing products to both residential and commercial projects.

Ken Matson, owner of 2020 Glazing in Ballincollig. Picture: Larry Cummins

It operates a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, which is supported by an in-house technical design team, providing design, engineering, and technical advice services on all projects.

This technical prowess allows them to design and develop bespoke, one-of-a-kind glazing solutions for the most challenging projects. This, coupled with responsive sales and aftercare service, has enabled them to successfully win a range of high-profile and prestigious work throughout Munster.

The glazing and facade industry is a very competitive landscape throughout Ireland. However, there are a limited number of firms that have the capability to provide the products that 2020 Glazing can provide.

In 2019, it embarked on the largest single glazing contract undertaken to date. It was awarded the entire glazing envelope on the Penrose Dock office development by JCD Group on Penrose Quay, Cork.

In tandem with this, it was also heavily involved in the transformation of the Cork City skyline, which included practical completion on the Brewery Quarter student accommodation, the Beamish Counting House redevelopment, and the Dean Hotel/CIE Carriage Shed developments.

Due to its in-house technical design capabilities, the company offers a range of cutting-edge glazing products that gives it a unique selling point within its target residential market. These products include structural, frameless glass corners and mullionless window joints (profiles).

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought some uncertainty to the industry, especially around larger office and residential developments earmarked for the city.

This has resulted in 2020 Glazing taking stock of its other revenue streams and focusing more resources on its residential markets.

Last year, it completely overhauled its branding and website to put the focus towards larger one-off residential projects.

The company has seen an uptick in the high-end residential market throughout the pandemic, with no signs of it slowing down.

To take full advantage of this and the current restrictions, it has begun planning a complete renovation of its showrooms in Ballincollig.

It is also expanding its production facility which will enable the company to undertake larger volumes of work.

“I really didn’t think 12 years ago, when starting the company, that we would have come so far as to even be considered for Cork Chamber’s SME Company of the Year,” said owner and director Ken Matson.

“It’s a fantastic achievement by all our team and hopefully we can grow from strength to strength,” said Mr Matson.

“A massive thanks to our clients for putting such faith in us to deliver their projects.”