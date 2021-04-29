Domino's Pizza taps recovery as global economy reopens

US-owned fast-food restaurants, including Domino's Pizza and McDonald's, as well as oil giant Shell and cement giant Cemex, tapped recovery as much of the global economy reopens from Covid lockdowns.

Domino's posted quarterly profit that beat Wall Street's expectations as other fast-food chains — including Pizza Hut owner Yum Brands, McDonald's, and Chipotle Mexican Grill — also reported a jump in quarterly revenue, as the vaccines are rolled out.