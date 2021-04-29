Paddy Power owner Flutter 'happy with retail in UK and Ireland' as it taps US online gambling surge

Paddy Power-owner Flutter, which also owns Betfair and FanDuel, said it retained its lead in online gambling in the US despite rivals stepping up their challenges in the rapidly deregulating market.

Group revenues, which are also generated from the UK and Ireland, Australia, and other regions, climbed 32% to £1.48bn (€1.7bn) in the first three months, helped by a strong performance by FanDuel in the US. The opening up of the US to gambling is continuing apace and is helping to drive the huge stock market shares growth for Flutter and its rivals, as online wagering boomed during the Covid global lockdowns.