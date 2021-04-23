People in new roles with Wisetek, Dalata, Xcentuate, EPA, ABP and Three

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Wisetek, Dalata Hotel Group, Xcentuate, Environmental Protection Agency, ABP Food Group and Three UK & Ireland.

Gary McCarthy has been appointed as director of global sales operations with Wisetek, specialist in advanced IT asset disposition (ITAD), data destruction, technology reuse and manufacturing services. Based in Cork, Wisetek has recently experienced rapid overseas growth. Gary will oversee and implement the company’s sales activities on a global scale. Gary has extensive sales experience in the global ITAD sector. Since joining Wisetek in 2009, his roles have included head of customer service, global account manager and program manager. He has also worked as an account manager for Wisetek in Cork and in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Gary holds a degree in Business and Management from Cork Institute of Technology. Wisetek maximises financial return from the remarketing and recycling of retired IT equipment.

Carol Phelan has been appointed as group chief financial officer with Dalata Hotel Group. Her appointment follows the announcement that Dermot Crowley, deputy CEO for business development and finance, is to succeed Pat McCann as CEO. Carol Phelan joined the company in 2014 and was appointed as group head of financial reporting, treasury and tax in 2017. During her time with the group, she has played a leading role within the finance team; responsible for the development of the financial reporting function during a period of rapid growth and expansion. She also led the refinancing of the group’s debt facilities in 2018. She previously held senior finance positions in Ion Equity and KPMG. She is a qualified chartered accountant.

Alan Skehill has been promoted to client services director with Xcentuate, a provider of digital productivity and performance solutions to the financial services, telco, public and pharma sectors. He will now leverage the full suite of Xcentuate data products to help firms solve complex business issues and achieve their digital ambitions. This will include onboarding clients, implementing agreed programmes and delivering sizeable capacity and cost benefits. He will also play a central role in new business development and overseas growth. Ray Bowe, CEO of Xcentuate, said: “As one of the three principals behind the business at its launch in 2018, Alan has made an outstanding contribution to the growth and development of the business. His new role is a recognition of his talents in client service and digital delivery.”

Sharon Finegan has been appointed as director of the Office of Environmental Sustainability with the Environmental Protection Agency. She has a broad range of senior management experience and policy expertise working across central Government, where she has most recently focused on environmental policy and climate change. Sharon most recently was the head of the climate action unit in the Department of the Taoiseach. Prior to this, she was secretary to the Citizens’ Assembly from 2016-2018 and has held a number of roles including head of protocol and head of economic policy. She holds a BA from NUIG and an MSc from TCD. She also joins the EPA board, along with Laura Burke, director general; Gerard O’Leary; Dr Micheál Lehane; Dr Eimear Cotter; and Dr Tom Ryan.

John Tuite has been appointed as chief financial officer with ABP Food Group. He replaces John McLaughlin, who has retired after a 30-year career with ABP. A chartered accountant, Mr Tuite has 30 years’ experience in senior finance roles. He will join ABP Food Group in August from Ryanair, where he is currently CFO for financial services. Prior to Ryanair, he worked with Bank of Ireland Group across a range of roles including head of finance for Corporate Banking and as a director with IBI Corporate Finance. He will report to group CEO Frank Stephenson, who said: “John brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record. I would also like to thank John McLaughlin for his tremendous contribution to ABP.”

David Hennessy has been appointed as chief technology officer (CTO) with Three UK, in addition to his role as CTO of Three Ireland since 2008. He brings more than 20 years’ telecomms experience to the role. At Three Ireland, he has driven the growth and strength of the network, overseeing an investment of over €700m in Network & IT infrastructure in recent years. He was also instrumental in Three’s 5G network rollout. In the UK, David will focus on delivering the £2bn+ investment in building the UK’s fastest 5G network, which is based on the UK’s largest 5G spectrum portfolio and recently acquired lower frequency spectrum, trebling Three’s spectrum holding. Three Ireland has a 35% market share and almost 2.4 million customers in Ireland.