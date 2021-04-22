Jameson whiskey back to sales growth as owner Pernod looks to 10% earnings rise as Covid eases

A pick-up in global sales of Jameson whiskey has helped Pernod Ricard return to growth in the latest few months as the spirits and wines giant looks to a strong recovery as the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted worldwide.

Pernod said many of its so-called international brands, which include Jameson, Martell, Malibu and Glenlivet, returned to growth helped by US sales and "an excellent" Chinese new year in the most recent quarter, although Absolut and some other brands continue to be affected by the slump in tourist and business travel.