Ornua profits soar on the back on Kerrygold sales

10 million packets of butter and cheese sold each week last year
Ornua said the performance was achieved against the backdrop of a complex trading environment dominated by Covid-19, market volatility, and the challenges of Brexit and punitive US tariffs.

Wed, 21 Apr, 2021 - 08:12
Alan Healy

Profits at dairy giant Ornua soared by 69.2% last year on the back of strong sales for its iconic Kerrygold brand and its ingredients business.

For the 12 months to the end of December, Group turnover reaching €2.3bn with earnings before interest and tax growing 49.6% to €107.4m and operating profit increasing to €83.1m.

Last year Kerrygold sales volume up 13%, with 10 million packets of butter and cheese sold each week. Ornua exports to more than 110 countries.

The increase in profits means the co-operative will pay €68.7m to its member co-ops and the 14,000 farmers who supply them.

Ornua said it is cautiously optimistic about the gradual re-opening of economies as the global vaccine rollout gathers pace. "We have clarity on Brexit, and we welcome strong signals from the US on improved US/EU trade relations."

Etex acquires Cork construction consultancy in strategic partnership

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

