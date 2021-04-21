Ornua profits soar on the back on Kerrygold sales

Profits at dairy giant Ornua soared by 69.2% last year on the back of strong sales for its iconic Kerrygold brand and its ingredients business.
For the 12 months to the end of December, Group turnover reaching €2.3bn with earnings before interest and tax growing 49.6% to €107.4m and operating profit increasing to €83.1m.
Ornua said the performance was achieved against the backdrop of a complex trading environment dominated by Covid-19, market volatility, and the challenges of Brexit and punitive US tariffs.
Last year Kerrygold sales volume up 13%, with 10 million packets of butter and cheese sold each week. Ornua exports to more than 110 countries.
The increase in profits means the co-operative will pay €68.7m to its member co-ops and the 14,000 farmers who supply them.
Ornua said it is cautiously optimistic about the gradual re-opening of economies as the global vaccine rollout gathers pace. "We have clarity on Brexit, and we welcome strong signals from the US on improved US/EU trade relations."