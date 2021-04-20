Danone sticks to 2021 return-to-profit-growth target

Danone has stuck to its goal of returning to profitable growth in the second half of this year, after posting a 3.3% fall in first quarter sales, as Covid lockdowns continued to dent its bottled water and baby food sales.

The French dairy and food group — which employs around 700 people across its baby food business in Cork, Dublin, and Wexford — is searching for a new CEO and said it is banking on a gradual reopening of economies from the second half of this year as Covid vaccines are rolled out.