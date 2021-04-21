Cork firm builds the 'Tinder' for food buyers

Kwayga targets mid-sized businesses in the food supply chain to verify, match and connect international buyers and suppliers
Kwayga's Chris Kennedy, Chief Technology Officer; Martin Fitzgerald, CEO; and Mike McGrath, Chief Operating Officer. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

Alan Healy

A Cork start-up has developed an online platform to help resolve the disruption within food supply chain systems globally caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the wake of the pandemic, businesses in the food and drinks supply industry are seeking new solutions to help buyers safely diversify their suppliers; and help suppliers to diversify their markets. 

Kwayga targets mid-sized businesses in the food supply chain to verify, match and connect international buyers and suppliers. It will also help them communicate in any language through automated translation or video interpreters, breaking down traditional communication barriers; and ultimately enable them to trade successfully.

Kwayga was founded by Martin Fitzgerald and Mike McGrath, and developed by online trust and identity expert Chris Kennedy. 

Co-founder and COO of Kwayga Mike McGrath, who has 15 years experience in many sourcing and procurement roles, said: "58% of EU SMEs don’t know where to find information on foreign markets, with 55% unaware of foreign trade opportunities. We are democratising trade by putting the right buyer with the right supplier at the right time, with the right tools to simplify trade."

As companies use the momentum of Covid and Brexit as an opportunity to redesign their supply chain with future resilience in mind, CEO Martin Fitzgerald said: “Significant barriers to digital supply, result in lost time and money. At Kwayga, we imagine a world where if a business is great at what it does, it should be easy for it to establish trust and securely trade with other businesses anywhere, in any language, at any time. Empowering buyers and suppliers to do this is our mission.”

