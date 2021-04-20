Digicel's Denis O'Brien criticises UK Government over volcano response

Digicel chairman Denis O'Brien has hit out at the UK Government saying its donation in response to the humanitarian crisis caused by the ongoing La Soufriere volcanic activity was "pitiful".

The island of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have seen the mass displacement of more than 30,000 people, food insecurity and a potential public health emergency. Mr O’Brien called on the UK Government to "step up and do the right thing". Digicel has extensive mobile phone and telecommunications operations across the Caribbean.