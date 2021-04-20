Digicel's Denis O'Brien criticises UK Government over volcano response

He labelled the lack of support as “a slap in the face”
"The UK Government needs to step up, do the right thing and increase substantially its aid." Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 09:20
Alan Healy

Digicel chairman Denis O'Brien has hit out at the UK Government saying its donation in response to the humanitarian crisis caused by the ongoing La Soufriere volcanic activity was "pitiful".

The island of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have seen the mass displacement of more than 30,000 people, food insecurity and a potential public health emergency. Mr O’Brien called on the UK Government to "step up and do the right thing". Digicel has extensive mobile phone and telecommunications operations across the Caribbean.

Ash rises into the air as La Soufriere volcano erupts on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent. Picture: Orvil Samuel

Ash rises into the air as La Soufriere volcano erupts on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent. Picture: Orvil Samuel

In a statement, Digicel said the UK Government committed just £200,000 through the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) to support the regional response to the ongoing La Soufriere volcanic activity.

“In a time of dire need, the UK Government’s pitiful donation is a slap in the face to the people of St. Vincent & the Grenadines who, as members of the Commonwealth, find themselves in a desperate situation," Mr O'Brien said.

"The UK Government needs to step up, do the right thing and increase substantially its aid and financial assistance as a matter of urgency; this would be a small measure of the historical debt owed to these communities.”

The statement said nations like St. Vincent & the Grenadines have historically been slave nations of the UK and, since Independence in 1979, have maintained strong political, legal, administrative, tourist and trade links with the UK. 

