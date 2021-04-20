First-half profits halve for Penneys owner on Covid-19 hit

Penneys, which does not trade online, saw its adjusted operating profit slump 90% to €50m.
The Penneys clothing store during the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic in Dublin's city centre. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 08:52

Associated British Foods reported a halving in first-half profit after Covid-19 lockdowns shuttered its Penneys and Primark fashion stores.

Adjusted profit before tax fell to £319m (€370m) for the six months to Feb 27 from £636m (€737m) a year earlier, said the group, which also owns major sugar, grocery, agriculture and ingredients businesses.

Group revenue fell 17% to £6.3bn (€7.3bn) driven by the loss of retail sales as most of Primark’s stores were closed for more than half the period.

The company is awaiting opening dates for more than 100 of its stores in Ireland, Germany, France and Austria.

Primark, which does not trade online, saw its adjusted operating profit slump 90% to £43m (€50m).

Shares in AB Foods were down 3% in early trading.

However, the group said Primark recorded record sales in England and Wales in the week after stores reopened on April 12.

“Looking ahead, with stores reopening and Primark once again becoming cash generative, our confidence is reflected in our decisions to repay (to government) the job retention scheme monies in respect of this financial year and to declare an interim dividend,” CEO George Weston said.

AB Foods said it would pay an interim dividend of 6.2 pence, having cancelled both the interim and full-year payments last year.

The grocery division, with brands that include Kingsmill bread and Twinings tea, reported a 5% increase in profit, while sugar profit soared 450%, agriculture profit rose 19% and ingredients profit increased 26%.

The group forecast a softer performance from its food businesses in the second half. It still expects full-year profit for Primark to be “somewhat lower” than for 2019-20.

Reuters

